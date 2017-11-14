On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement With Rosenklang Label

On Top Of a Cloud Singer/Songwriter, Deirdre Leah Faegre

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement oftoa compilation CD from various artists by"a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Singer/Songwriter, Deirdre Leah Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:"Written when I was not yet 13, I've known Sofia from the day she was born. By the time she was old enough to talk she was my best friend (better known as 'little sister' to her and I) -- always playing, dancing, singing...all the memories attributed to the song as I wrote it."Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Returning toadded:"I had just finished my attendance at San Jose Edison Academy following my public suspension from a government charter school and my parents were already talking about relocating to Lake Tahoe. My immediate thought was that when that time came I would not be seeing much of her which inspired me to write this song."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."Deirdre added, "I didn't even realize at the time how hard it would be to not see her everyday. But somehow I was able to express those feelings in my lyrics at the time. When we finally moved along so did the song. 2 to 3 years after I wrote the song, my Dad was still putting the finishing touches on the production."Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide., an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Deirdre:"...in my opinion, you are the best artist for these singer-songwriter or Classic Pop style[s]...nicely produced...Good musicianship--great playing...You're quite expressive...What impresses me is that you reach for vivid imagery in your lyrics...You have a cool style and sound going as well...This music is very unique and has very strong artistic identity! wcj I like the vocal performances a lot and I also really like the orchestral flair and arrangements...The music here is great...Very accomplished, well made, beautiful in fact...You have a lovely voice and a really unique melodic/lyric sense. What a beautiful talent you are! There are many interesting things happening melodically and musically...I will be paying attention to where you go from here...The lyrics express a heartfelt sentiment. The chord progression is well-crafted, with natural transitions between sections. The mood conjured by the music is a good fit for the emotional tone of the words. The musicianship is consistently impressive, and there is lots of tasty playing here. In particular, you create some great lush textures with the string orchestration."is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/