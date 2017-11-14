News By Tag
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement With Rosenklang Label
Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.
On Top Of a Cloud Singer/Songwriter, Deirdre Leah Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:
"Written when I was not yet 13, I've known Sofia from the day she was born. By the time she was old enough to talk she was my best friend (better known as 'little sister' to her and I) -- always playing, dancing, singing...all the memories attributed to the song as I wrote it."
Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."
Returning to Rainbow-Music Tween Pop - Volume 2, Deirdre added:
"I had just finished my attendance at San Jose Edison Academy following my public suspension from a government charter school and my parents were already talking about relocating to Lake Tahoe. My immediate thought was that when that time came I would not be seeing much of her which inspired me to write this song."
Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."
Deirdre added, "I didn't even realize at the time how hard it would be to not see her everyday. But somehow I was able to express those feelings in my lyrics at the time. When we finally moved along so did the song. 2 to 3 years after I wrote the song, my Dad was still putting the finishing touches on the production."
Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Deirdre:
"...in my opinion, you are the best artist for these singer-songwriter or Classic Pop style[s]...nicely produced...Good musicianship--
"(I'll Catch You) At The End Of the Rainbow" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Media Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
End
