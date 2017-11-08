News By Tag
E3 Natural Gas Spark Plugs - Superior Ignition Capacity, Longer Life for CNG and LNG Vehicles
Low emission natural gas vehicles require a much higher ignition point. The ignition point for CNG and LNG is almost double that of traditional gas-powered vehicles. To achieve low NOX and Carbon emissions the plug must be able to achieve robust ignition while also withstanding extreme heat. E3's experience and years of R&D for race applications led to the development of the E3 natural gas spark plug that 1) delivers higher spark voltage, and 2) protects and insulates with a superior ceramic insulator and Iridium metal for long-lasting durability.
E3 natural gas spark plugs are recommended for use in all CNG and LNG powered vehicles, trucks, transit busses, school busses, long and regional haul trucks and vocational trucks where repeated use and idling is standard.
E3's natural gas spark plugs are supported by E3 with a line of natural gas ignition products including: plug-on coils, wcj coil packs and oxygen sensors. E3 Ignition Products natural gas engine spark plugs, ignition coils and oxygen sensors meet or exceed Cummins natural gas engine OEM specifications. The ignition products are designed to be a competitively priced alternative to Cummins spark plugs, ignition coils and oxygen sensors and do not violate the Cummins OEM warranty. The E3 natural gas ignition products warranty also exceeds the Cummins 90 day warranty. E3's natural gas spark plug warranty for the Cummins ISX12 G engine is 1,000 hours and for the Cummins ISL G engine, it is 1,200 hours. The E3 warranty on its line of ignition coils and oxygen sensors is six months.
For more information about E3 Natural Gas Spark Plugs and related natural gas ignition products and competitive cross-references, visit www.e3sparkplugs.com, or for the latest company and product news follow E3 on Facebook.
About E3
E3 is a leading manufacturer of spark plugs and compatible performance ignition products for automotive, small engine, powersports and race applications. In 2017, E3 introduced the company's first spark plug designed for natural gas-powered vehicles designed to reduce fuel mileage, improve emissions and ensure long lasting durability. E3 spark plugs feature the company's patented DiamondFIRE technology that improves ignition combustion efficiency. With a commitment to motorsports and street performance, E3 greatly expanded its ignition product line to include high-performance distributors, race spark plug wires, coils and 02 sensors under the company's DiamondFIRE brand. For more information about E3 spark plugs and performance ignition products, visit e3sparkplugs.com, or follow E3 on Facebook.
