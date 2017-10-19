 
E3 Spark Plugs Announces New Easier Rules for the Why I Run E3 Contest!

 
 
NHRA Signed Helmet is part of the grand prize for the E3 Why I Run E3 Contest
NHRA Signed Helmet is part of the grand prize for the E3 Why I Run E3 Contest
 
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- E3 Spark Plugs has eased the rules for signing up for the 'Why I Run E3!' contest that launched September 1 during the 2017 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals.

Now to enter contestants only need to sign up via the company's Facebook page by 1) Liking E3s page, subscribe to E3's You Tube channel, follow E3 on Twitter, and provide the entrant's name and email address. All entrants must be 18 years of age or older to win. Signing up for the company e-newsletter is optional. The contest ends November 13, 2017.

One grand prize winner will receive a 2016 Commemorative NHRA Drag Racing Helmet signed by top NHRA drag racers in addition to winning two VIP tickets to the NHRA race of their choice. The second place winner will receive a set of E3 spark plugs and ignition wires, and the third place winner will receive a set of E3 spark plugs.

The wcj autographed RaceQuip helmet features signatures by 2016 NHRA Top Fuel Champion Antron Brown and 2016 NHRA Funny Car Champion Ron Capps, in addition to Leah Pritchett, Matt Hagan, Tony Schumacher, Shawn Langdon, Tommy Johnson Jr., Fast Jack Beckman, John Force, Courtney Force, Brittany Force, Robert Hight, Jim Campbell and Roy Hill; all NHRA drag racers that run E3 spark plugs.

For more information about E3 ignition products, visit e3sparkplugs.com. For the latest company and product news follow E3 on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, Instagram, or subscribe to E3's You Tube Channel.

About E3 Spark Plugs and Performance Products
E3 Spark Plugs with patented DiamondFIRE technology, developed and validated by researchers from leading engineering universities, improves combustion efficiency for maximum performance.  As one of the leading spark plug companies in the United States, E3 manufactures a complete line of spark plugs for automotive, small engine, powersports and racing applications.  In 2016, E3 expanded the company's product line to include distributors, spark plug wires, coils and 02 sensors under the company's DiamondFIRE brand. The DiamondFIRE line of ignition products firmly entrenches E3's commitment to the automotive high performance and racing industry. For more information about E3 ignition products, visit e3sparkplugs.com, or follow E3 on Facebook.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Source:E3 Spark Plugs
