November 2017





OSSAM Gallery Cat and Dog in Art Exhibition

Opening Reception Nov.18th (SAT) 6-8pm at Ossam Gallery : Brooklyn New York
 
 
IMG_1364 copy
IMG_1364 copy
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- OSSAM Gallery Cat and Dog in Art Exhibition

         Opening Reception

         Nov.18th (SAT) 6-8pm

(917) 974-9119

Christina Porter　   Naomi Ishida          Ellen Piccolo          Debra Ziss

Cindy Franz          Alder Kelynn          Attasit Pokpong          Setsuko Ono

Eric Ginsburg          Marie Roberts        　　    Sacchi Shimoda

Nancy Glover          Margaret S. Nakamura      Yookan Westfield

 　　　　　　　  Exhibition; Nov.17(Fri)-Dec.3(Sun)  1-6pm

         Gallery open; Fri, Sat. and Sunday

Dec.2(Sat) Ending Party; 6:00-10:00PM

Music; Changing mood 6pm-

Gowanus Artists; special sale

Supported by Brooklyn Bridge animal welfare coalition

OSSAM Gallery: 300 7th St., Brooklyn, NY  11215

Please look Facebook; OSSAM Gallery

　　　　　　　　　　

OSSAM Gallery

FOR wcj IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cat and Dog in Art Exhibition

Opening reception Nov.18（Sat）6-8pm

Nov.17-Dec.3   Fri., Sat.,Sunday   1-6pm

Ending Party Dec.2 (Sat) 6-10   *Music    Changing mood   6pm-

OSSAM Gallery in Park Slope, Brooklyn is happy to announce the Exhibition of "Cat & Dog in Art" starting November 17th through December 3rd.  The exhibition including paintings, drawings, and Prints which is curated by Yookan Westfield.

The relationship with our human being and cats and dogs are so close and Intricated as a good friend and a lovable partner, helping, soothing each other for thousands of years.  However, that a kind of animal exhibition is not so often.

Animals has many faces and characters just like us, happy, fanny, dissatisfied, or contented etc.

In this exhibition, we lined up their portraits on the wall so that people may easily examine or enjoy each animals characters and a charm.

Eric Ginsburg who is well known animal painter, participates in this exhibition showing his five animal portraits.

Also, Alder Kelynn, Ellen Piccolo, Marie Roberts, Attasit Pokpong and Yookan Westfield will participate this exhibition.

OSSAM Gallery    300-302 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Gallery open   Fri.-Sunday; 1:00-6:00

For immediate release by Eric Ginsburg (http://www.worldoferic.com)

Cat and Dog!

Images of love, friendship companionship come to mind when one often thinks of their two best Friends: the Cat and the Dog!

Throughout history the Cat and Dog have been mans trustworthy companions and legend has it have saved numerous lives and given hope to one when desperately in need.

"Cat and Dog at OSSAM gallery in BROOKLYN NY aims to honor our truest most valuable friends.

The exploration of the wonderment of these blessed creatures are explored in an exhibit like no other before.

Throughout history: Throughout Good times and not as good: Through their presence in our often seemingly strange yet powerful and profound experience and existence in this planet we call Earth.

Welcome to an exhibition like no other before and one that truly can not be repeated.

"Cat and Dog"

Contact
Ossam Gallery
(917) 974-9119
info@ossamgallery.com
