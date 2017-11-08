News By Tag
OSSAM Gallery Cat and Dog in Art Exhibition
Opening Reception Nov.18th (SAT) 6-8pm at Ossam Gallery : Brooklyn New York
Christina Porter Naomi Ishida Ellen Piccolo Debra Ziss
Cindy Franz Alder Kelynn Attasit Pokpong Setsuko Ono
Eric Ginsburg Marie Roberts Sacchi Shimoda
Nancy Glover Margaret S. Nakamura Yookan Westfield
OSSAM Gallery in Park Slope, Brooklyn is happy to announce the Exhibition of "Cat & Dog in Art" starting November 17th through December 3rd. The exhibition including paintings, drawings, and Prints which is curated by Yookan Westfield.
The relationship with our human being and cats and dogs are so close and Intricated as a good friend and a lovable partner, helping, soothing each other for thousands of years. However, that a kind of animal exhibition is not so often.
Animals has many faces and characters just like us, happy, fanny, dissatisfied, or contented etc.
In this exhibition, we lined up their portraits on the wall so that people may easily examine or enjoy each animals characters and a charm.
Eric Ginsburg who is well known animal painter, participates in this exhibition showing his five animal portraits.
Also, Alder Kelynn, Ellen Piccolo, Marie Roberts, Attasit Pokpong and Yookan Westfield will participate this exhibition.
For immediate release by Eric Ginsburg (http://www.worldoferic.com)
Images of love, friendship companionship come to mind when one often thinks of their two best Friends: the Cat and the Dog!
Throughout history the Cat and Dog have been mans trustworthy companions and legend has it have saved numerous lives and given hope to one when desperately in need.
"Cat and Dog at OSSAM gallery in BROOKLYN NY aims to honor our truest most valuable friends.
The exploration of the wonderment of these blessed creatures are explored in an exhibit like no other before.
Throughout history: Throughout Good times and not as good: Through their presence in our often seemingly strange yet powerful and profound experience and existence in this planet we call Earth.
Welcome to an exhibition like no other before and one that truly can not be repeated.
