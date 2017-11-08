 
News By Tag
* Rice Bowls
* Filipino Food
* Chicken
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Max's Cuisine of the Philippines Beefs Up Menu with New Rice Bowls at Max's Las Vegas

 
 
Max's Restaurant
Max's Restaurant
LAS VEGAS - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Max's is now offering customers a chance to enjoy their favorite Filipino dishes in a bowl. The popular Filipino restaurant recently announced it has expanded the menu to include Max's Rice Bowls.

Customers can now choose from ordering signature dishes such as Crispy Pata, Kare Kare, Pork Adobo, Chicken Adobo and classic Pork Sisig in a bowl with rice. The move was designed to offer regular patrons and first timers alike more choices in an affordable price. Bowls start from $8.99 and available Monday to Friday at Max's Las Vegas located at 1290 E. Flamingo Road.

"Filipino food is traditionally geared towards families for sharing. We wanted to offer something that was quick and simple to deliver the message, "It's okay to dine alone", said Bill Rodgers, Director for North America Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known food brands, including Max's Restaurant. "We're offering something for everyone in a safe environment with a value menu."

Max's Restaurant recently celebrated four years in wcj Las Vegas and has become a popular destination for Filipino locals since opening in October of 2013. In February of 2014, Max's won the award for "Best Filipino Cuisine" as judged by Desert Companion Magazine and recipient of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of the Best" award in 2015.

In addition to the famous Max's Chicken, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and Halo Halo.

Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.

Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Source:Max's Restaurant
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Tags:Rice Bowls, Filipino Food, Chicken
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reggie Burton Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share