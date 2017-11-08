News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Max's Cuisine of the Philippines Beefs Up Menu with New Rice Bowls at Max's Las Vegas
Customers can now choose from ordering signature dishes such as Crispy Pata, Kare Kare, Pork Adobo, Chicken Adobo and classic Pork Sisig in a bowl with rice. The move was designed to offer regular patrons and first timers alike more choices in an affordable price. Bowls start from $8.99 and available Monday to Friday at Max's Las Vegas located at 1290 E. Flamingo Road.
"Filipino food is traditionally geared towards families for sharing. We wanted to offer something that was quick and simple to deliver the message, "It's okay to dine alone", said Bill Rodgers, Director for North America Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known food brands, including Max's Restaurant. "We're offering something for everyone in a safe environment with a value menu."
Max's Restaurant recently celebrated four years in wcj Las Vegas and has become a popular destination for Filipino locals since opening in October of 2013. In February of 2014, Max's won the award for "Best Filipino Cuisine" as judged by Desert Companion Magazine and recipient of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of the Best" award in 2015.
In addition to the famous Max's Chicken, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and Halo Halo.
Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.
Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse