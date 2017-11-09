News By Tag
Amplification Inc. Congratulates Co-Founder Marnie Hoppe as Golden Mouse Honoree
Marnie Hoppe selected as Social Media Person of the Year in Annual eCommerce Celebration
"It's such an honor to be recognized with so many amazing South Florida business leaders," said Marnie. "Women in Ecommerce has selected a stellar group for 2017. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."
Marnie was recognized by the digitally minded professional organization as the Social Media Marketer of the Year. Marnie and Co-Founder Steve Cabeza started Amplification Inc., one of Southwest Broward's leading social media marketing agencies, over 10 years ago. The partners are very active in the community, where they provide small business workshops for area chambers and share in-kind expertise with non-profit associations, such as Shake-A-Leg Foundation in Miami.
"It is so great to see Marnie receive this very well-deserved recognition,"
Now in its sixth year, the Golden Mouse Awards
About Amplification Inc.
With more than 75 years of combined experience, Amplification Inc.
Amplification Inc. specializes in developing and utilizing video resources as the centerpiece in a comprehensive content strategy to extend branding, lead generation and sales throughout all online channels. They offer expertise among a variety of industries, including retail, entertainment & hospitality, politics & government, law enforcement, health care, legal services, technology services, health and fitness, real estate, talent recruiting and interior design. Amplification Inc. effectively and efficiently delivers client-specific messaging across a broad spectrum of channels and media.
