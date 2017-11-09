 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Amplification Inc. Congratulates Co-Founder Marnie Hoppe as Golden Mouse Honoree

Marnie Hoppe selected as Social Media Person of the Year in Annual eCommerce Celebration
 
 
DAVIE, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Amplification Inc., the well-known social media and digital marketing agency in Davie, FL, is pleased to congratulate Co-Founder Marnie Hoppe as a recent Golden Mouse Award recipient from Women in Ecommerce. Marnie was honored recently, along with 15 other recipients, in the annual award ceremony luncheon at the Lauderdale Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

"It's such an honor to be recognized with so many amazing South Florida business leaders," said Marnie. "Women in Ecommerce has selected a stellar group for 2017. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Marnie was recognized by the digitally minded professional organization as the Social Media Marketer of the Year. Marnie and Co-Founder Steve Cabeza started Amplification Inc., one of Southwest Broward's leading social media marketing agencies, over 10 years ago. The partners are very active in the community, where they provide small business workshops for area chambers and share in-kind expertise with non-profit associations, such as Shake-A-Leg Foundation in Miami.

"It is so great to see Marnie receive this very well-deserved recognition," said Steve. "She is a true community leader, and cares deeply about building a vibrant society."

Now in its sixth year, the Golden Mouse Awards (http://goldenmouseaward.com/) honor women who excel at using internet technology in business and in life, while also raising funds for a worthy cause. This year's event supported hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico and Houston.

About Amplification Inc.

With more than 75 years of combined experience, Amplification Inc. (https://amplificationinc.com/) creates budget-friendly, integrated digital wcj marketing campaigns that bring your brand to life, enhance your online presence, and drive traffic to your website.

Amplification Inc. specializes in developing and utilizing video resources as the centerpiece in a comprehensive content strategy to extend branding, lead generation and sales throughout all online channels. They offer expertise among a variety of industries, including retail, entertainment & hospitality, politics & government, law enforcement, health care, legal services, technology services, health and fitness, real estate, talent recruiting and interior design. Amplification Inc. effectively and efficiently delivers client-specific messaging across a broad spectrum of channels and media.
