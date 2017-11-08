News By Tag
Kellee Fitzsimmons, MS, CPA Joins The Hoffman Group, LLC
The Hoffman Group, LLC, an accounting and consulting firm serving the Mid-Atlantic Region, is pleased to announce that Kellee Fitzsimmons, MS, CPA, has joined the firm as the Director of Tax Services.
Kellee works with businesses and individuals to provide innovative solutions to complex tax and accounting matters. She brings two decades of experience working for international and regional CPA firms in both the private and public sectors. Her passion for providing superior customer service coupled with her vast knowledge of tax law and compliance allows her to provide solutions to our clients' ever-changing needs. Kellee specializes in tax planning, comprehensive tax research, resolving IRS and State examinations, tax compliance and business consulting.
"We are very pleased that Kellee has joined our firm. Her depth of tax experience and wcj the passion she has for our clients aligns perfectly with our firm's culture. Kellee is an excellent addition to our team and will be instrumental in helping our clients, staff and other professionals reach levels of success they have never thought possible" says Donald N. Hoffman, MS, CPA, Managing Partner of The Hoffman Group.
The Hoffman Group, LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm providing a comprehensive array of assurance, consulting and tax services for businesses and individuals. The firm draws on over 60 years of combined experience in helping clients maneuver through complex financial issues. The Hoffman Group thoroughly examines their clients' unique financial needs to create personalized solutions and develop comprehensive plans for their success. For more information, please visit www.hoffmancpas.com.
