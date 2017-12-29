News By Tag
New year's Eve Latin Dance Party Atlanta - Domenic Marte Concert
Atlanta New Year's Eve Party Domenic Marte Concert
@ Hilton Atlanta Northeast Sunday December 31, 2017
-- 3 course Dinner option with reserved seating
-- Additional party rooms - Top 40s swing dance room,
70s/ 80s/ 90s room, Zouk room & much more
-- New Years Eve 2018 countdown Champagne Toast
& balloon drop
Join us this New Year's Eve for an awesome night of Latin
dancing the night away at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast.
What could be better than New Year's Eve in Atlanta
Featuring Recording Artist - Bachata Sensation Domenic Marte
in Atlanta New Year's Eve along with his band.
Domenic Marte will be singing some of his famous hits
like "Ven Tu", "Ella Se Llevo Mi Vida", "Deseos De Amarte"
& much more!
Also featuring World renowed DJ - Soltrix playing your favorite
Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Top 40s hits and more.
If you enjoy dancing, Salsa, Bachata & more this is the Atlanta
New Year's Eve party you are waiting for! Bring your
whole family. If you would like to have dinner with us be sure
book your tickets early to get your reserved seats before we sell out.
Vegetarian and Kids meal for kids under 12 option available.
If you would like a little bit more variety, you will also have
access to a Top 40s room featuring Atlanta's favorite Stephen
Lee Band. Why not make it a Weekend New Year's
Eve Getaway in Atlanta. Starting on Friday Dec 29th all the way
to Monday January 1st 2018.Go to our website for all the details.
Where:
Hilton Atlanta Northeast
5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Peachtree Corners GA 30092
678.304.7D4F (7343)
Time:
6:30pm - Doors Open for check in
7pm - 9pm New Year's Eve 3 course Dinner
( dinner held at different ballrooms) Dancing, performances,
Countdown to 2018 Champagne Toast & Balloon drop & more
party till 4am
Go to our New Year's Eve website for all the ticket options!
Ticket options start @ $70 Party only tickets on Sunday Dec 31st.
and if you want to get 4 of your friends together we have an awesome
3day weekend Hotel package with breakfast for all 4 of you each
morning, and reserved wcj seats and dinner on New Year's Eve!
buy your tickets today and don't wait till the last minute because
we have sold out each and every year and we are expecting to sell
out again this year.
Go to the link below for to purchase your New Year's Eve Dinner &
hotel tickets today!
https://newyearsevepartyatlanta.eventbrite.com
http://www.NewYearsEvePartyAtlanta.com
New Year's Eve Party Atlanta Facebook Event:
https://
If you are interested in what we have going on all 3 days..
check out the links below:
Check out what else we have in store for you!
-- Opening Night Friday Dec 29, 2017
007's Diamonds are Forever Sexy Red Dress Party
top 40s, Salsa vs Bachata
https://www.facebook.com/
-- Pre-New Year's Eve Party Saturday Dec 30, 2017
007's Casino Royale Masquerade Party - Swing, Latin & Zouk
https://www.facebook.com/
-- Monday Jan 1, 2018 New Year's Day Latin dance party Featuring DJ Soltrix
@ Nemoes Tavern
https://www.facebook.com/
If you have any questions..
Give us a call..
Dancing4Fun Entertainment
678.304.7D4F (7343)
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
