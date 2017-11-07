 
News By Tag
* Family Law Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC Publishes New Adoption E-Book

The family law attorneys at Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC are proud to announce the publication of a new e-book for prospective adoptive parents.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Family Law Attorney

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

PHILADELPHIA - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Available free for download on the firm's website, the e-book provides useful information about important legal aspects of adoption.

"Adoption is an exciting time for a family, but the steps can sometimes seem daunting," said firm partner Diana Schimmel. "Our firm is dedicated to educating prospective parents to help them make informed decisions and enjoy every moment of the adoption process."

The e-book, titled What to Expect During Your Adoption, covers the following topics and more:

·        The benefits of hiring an attorney

·        What to expect during wcj your consult

·        The legal side of surrogacy adoption

·        Changing your will after adopting a child

The idea to provide more resources for adoptive parents stemmed from a request by Adoptions from the Heart, the East Coast's most trusted private adoption agency. Earlier this year, Schimmel authored a series of blog posts about adoption, which were featured on the Adoptions from the Heart website.

Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC has published numerous e-books about a variety of family law topics. Each book is available for free download on the firm's website and at https://www.slideshare.net/ppsfamilylaw/what-to-expect-du...



About Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC

Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC was founded in 2017 when Petrelli Law and Previtera & Schimmel merged their two prominent family law firms. With decades of combined experience, the lawyers provide outstanding legal representation and guidance for individuals and families involved in divorce and other family-related legal matters. The firm is dedicated to helping clients focus on their futures by making informed decisions every step of the way.

Contact
Office of is at 1845 Walnut Street, 19th Floor,
Philadelphia PA 19103
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share