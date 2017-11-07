News By Tag
Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC Publishes New Adoption E-Book
The family law attorneys at Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC are proud to announce the publication of a new e-book for prospective adoptive parents.
"Adoption is an exciting time for a family, but the steps can sometimes seem daunting," said firm partner Diana Schimmel. "Our firm is dedicated to educating prospective parents to help them make informed decisions and enjoy every moment of the adoption process."
The e-book, titled What to Expect During Your Adoption, covers the following topics and more:
· The benefits of hiring an attorney
· What to expect during wcj your consult
· The legal side of surrogacy adoption
· Changing your will after adopting a child
The idea to provide more resources for adoptive parents stemmed from a request by Adoptions from the Heart, the East Coast's most trusted private adoption agency. Earlier this year, Schimmel authored a series of blog posts about adoption, which were featured on the Adoptions from the Heart website.
Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC has published numerous e-books about a variety of family law topics. Each book is available for free download on the firm's website and at https://www.slideshare.net/
About Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC
Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC was founded in 2017 when Petrelli Law and Previtera & Schimmel merged their two prominent family law firms. With decades of combined experience, the lawyers provide outstanding legal representation and guidance for individuals and families involved in divorce and other family-related legal matters. The firm is dedicated to helping clients focus on their futures by making informed decisions every step of the way.
Contact
Office of is at 1845 Walnut Street, 19th Floor,
Philadelphia PA 19103
***@gmail.com
