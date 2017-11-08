 
News By Tag
* Sandi Anne Borowsky
* Beatles
* Tour Guide
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Author Sandi Anne Borowsky hires MoonGlow PR for new Fab Four book

MoonGlow PR is excited to announce their newest client, author and Beatles expert Sandi Anne Borowsky, ahead of the release of her guide to Beatles landmarks.
 
 
Beatles expert and author - Sandi Anne Borowski
Beatles expert and author - Sandi Anne Borowski
ALBANY, N.Y. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Sandi Anne Borowsky has named Jennifer Vanderslice of MoonGlow PR to represent her for the marketing and public relations for her upcoming book, Exploring Fab Four Landmarks.

Exploring Fab Four Landmarks is the culmination of Sandi's 2013 trip to Liverpool and London where she visited, photographed and researched landmarks while walking in the footsteps of the Beatles. The book is beingpublished by Covenant Books and is scheduled for a Spring 2018 release.

Sandi' wcj previous titles include the currently out-of-print title The Trip of a Lifetime, published in 2013 by Plantapress (ISBN 9780957332874), a personal memoir of 2011 trip to London and Liverpool to walk in the tracks of The Beatles, and a book about the history of Watervliet, NY.

MoonGlow PR was established in 2008 by Jennifer Vanderslice and specializes in working with news and self-published authors. MoonGlow PR is especially proud of the track record promoting books about The Beatles.

Sandi Anne Borowsky lives in the Upper Hudson Valley area of New York with her husband and son. She is currently employed in the sales department of home improvement company. Sandi is available for interviews.


Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sandiblue

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandi.borowsky

Media Contact
Jennifer Vanderslice
610-400-7113
jennifer@moonglowpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@moonglowpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Sandi Anne Borowsky, Beatles, Tour Guide
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MoonGlow PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share