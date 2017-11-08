Author Sandi Anne Borowsky hires MoonGlow PR for new Fab Four book

MoonGlow PR is excited to announce their newest client, author and Beatles expert Sandi Anne Borowsky, ahead of the release of her guide to Beatles landmarks.

--has named Jennifer Vanderslice of MoonGlow PR to represent her for the marketing and public relations for her upcoming book,is the culmination of Sandi's 2013 trip to Liverpool and London where she visited, photographed and researched landmarks while walking in the footsteps of the Beatles. The book is beingpublished by Covenant Books and is scheduled for a Spring 2018 release.Sandi' wcj previous titles include the currently out-of-print title, published in 2013 by Plantapress (ISBN 9780957332874), a personal memoir of 2011 trip to London and Liverpool to walk in the tracks of The Beatles, and a book about the history of Watervliet, NY.was established in 2008 by Jennifer Vanderslice and specializes in working with news and self-published authors. MoonGlow PR is especially proud of the track record promoting books about The Beatles.lives in the Upper Hudson Valley area of New York with her husband and son. She is currently employed in the sales department of home improvement company. Sandi is available for interviews.: https://www.facebook.com/sandi.borowsky