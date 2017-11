AbleThrive Goes Global For #ThriveWorldwide

Disability Non-Profit Makes International Push with Newest Campaign

Join the #ThriveWorldwide movement!

Brittany Dejean

-- 1 billion people have disabilities in the world and 1 in 4 of today's 20 year olds will have one by retirement, yet this group is often under or misrepresented in media and society. AbleThrive's new campaign brings realism and honesty to change how the world sees ability.AbleThrive values living life to the fullest and on December 3rd, the International Day of People with Disabilities, communities are coming together in meetups around the world to show what it means to thrive. This never-before-seen stand of global solidarity also gets people out and having a good time.AbleThrive's founder, Brittany Dejean, shares: "It's time to shed light on the real stories, raise expectations, and challenge how the world sees ability so everyone has a chance to thrive. #ThriveWorldwide wcj is an opportunity to do just that."#ThriveWorldwide is made possible with the generous support of GettingHired and Sunrise Medical. Many meetups are held in partnership with members of AbleThrive's Ally Network of 210+ organizations, companies, hospitals and blogs around the world. What started in 2016 with 4 cities in 3 countries has now grown to 28 cities in 15 countries:San Francisco - Los Angeles - Chicago - Austin - Dallas - Washington DC - New York City - Boston - Portland - Richmond - Seattle - Columbia, SC - Martinsburg, WV - Singapore - Manila - Madrid - Toulouse - Milan - Easter Island - Porto Alegre - Monterrey - New Delhi - Mombasa - Johannesburg - Antananarivo - Accra - Kumasi- AntiguaWant to get involved? Check out http://www.ablethrive.com/ thriveworldwide2017 - Drop your email for a chance to win up to $100 on Amazon- Post a photo with the hashtag #ThriveWorldwide on social media- Join a meetup near you or sign up for our online meetup on December 3rd- Email campaign@ablethrive.com to host your own meetupAbout AbleThriveAbleThrive.com enables people with disabilities and their families to thrive with a central hub of aggregated support resources that are customized to their interests and the details of their disability. AbleThrive is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Learn more at www.ablethrive.com