IT Specialists at Tektonic Bring Their Managed Services Expertise To Toronto Tradeshow

VAUGHAN, Ontario - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The managed services experts from Tektonic Managed Services are pleased to announce that they will be attending the 2017 Toronto Entrepreneurs Conference & Tradeshow. Elevating businesses since 2011, the conference is for anyone in the Greater Toronto Area who has a business or is thinking about buying or starting a business. Network with peers, get some advice, start discussions and gain some pointers on your business.

The 2017 Toronto Entrepreneurs Conference & Tradeshow will take place on November 22nd, 2017 in the Roy Thomas Hall from 8:00am to 4:30pm in Toronto.

The Toronto Entrepreneurs Conference & Tradeshow (#TECONF) has been designed to provide Toronto Area Entrepreneurs, whether budding or experienced, with the opportunity to expand their professional network, hear from experienced and successful entrepreneurs on tips and opportunities and learn what it takes to become successful and stay thriving.

·         2,500+ Business Leaders

·         20+ Speakers

·         60+ Tradeshow Exhibitors

"As a member of the Toronto business community," says Jorge Rojas, Managing Partner at Tektonic. "We understand how important it is to foster young entrepreneurs. Therefore, we are honored to be an exhibitor wcj at this important event. At Tektonic we say, 'Your success is our success, as you grow, we grow.' For some, that growth and success begins here at The Toronto Entrepreneurs Conference."

Jorge Rojas and team at Tektonic are proud to support small businesses in the GTA and are available to discuss this exciting event as well their role in helping GTA small and mid-size businesses manage their IT services.

About Tektonic Managed Services:

Tektonic Managed Services has been serving the Vaughan area since 1998, providing IT Support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. Tektonic strives to eliminate IT issues before they cause expensive downtime, so you can continue to drive your business forward. Your success is our success, and as you grow, we grow.

For more information about Tektonic Managed Services please visit: https://www.tek-help.com/specialists-tektonic-bring-manag.... (http://www.tek-help.com)

