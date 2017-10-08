 
Industry News





Tektonic to Host Free Business Continuity Training Event, Oct. 26

 
TORONTO - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- When business owners hear the words 'Business Continuity', there's a good chance their train of thought starts and ends with data backups. While they are critical to preserving data in the event of a crisis, backups alone are not enough to keep a business operational and productive.

Life can be as unpredictable as the weather, which means that when disaster strikes, it can strike hard. The recent hurricane activity to the U.S. serves as a prime example of why Business Continuity is so important, and why every business should have a robust continuity strategy in place.

With this in mind, Tektonic will be hosting a complimentary Business Continuity Training event on October 26th.  Stuart Crawford of Ulistic Inc. will be joining the presentation, fresh off of his experience with Hurricane Irma to share what the disaster taught him about Business Continuity.

Stuart is a seasoned business owner who has seen Business Continuity both make and break the companies he's been a part of over the wcj years. Attendees will have the chance to hear the details of Hurricane Irma's impact on Ulistic's base of operations in Florida, and more importantly how Stuart's team kept things running through the worst of it.

The event will take place:

Thursday, October 26th from 8:30 – 10:30 AM
at The Art Gallery in the Columbus Event Centre,
901 Lawrence Ave. W. (at Dufferin), North York

Seats for the event can be reserved on the Tektonic website: https://www.tek-help.com/businesscontinuitytraining/

Jorge Rojas
***@tek-help.com
Source:Tektonic
Email:***@tek-help.com Email Verified
