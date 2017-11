Joey Logano Foundation supports Joshua's Heart Foundation as part of an initiative to invest in organizations offering 2nd chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and those who work to inspire others to live a life of generosity

Joshua's Heart and Joey Logano Foundations

Contact

A Better Concept PR

***@abetterconcept.com A Better Concept PR

End

-- In just a few days NASCAR season will close with the much-anticipated Monster Energy Cup Race at Homestead Motor Speedway. With the end of year race upon us, The Joey Logano Foundation (JLF) along with Joshua's Heart Foundation(JHF)will provide 100 families from Start Off Smart (SOS) with Publix gift certificates to utilize at a shopping event for Thanksgiving at the Publix Oasis Plaza location in Homestead. This event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6.30:pm – 8:30pm.The event will again be hosted by WSVN's News Anchor, Lorena Estrada, who will shop with the families as they peruse the isles. As is customary, both foundations worked together to bring an unforgettable experience to select families, who were identified and qualified by JHF's longtime partners, Start Off Smart (SOS) and the Homestead Police Department. Along with their Rangers, the Homestead Police, JHF, JLF, NASCAR and SOS employees will volunteer their time and efforts to help enrich the lives of these deserving 100 families during the holidays. All families will receive a $80 Publix gift card to utilize at the event.This event is part of the Joey Logano Foundation's initiative to empower charities making great strides in NASCAR race markets across the country, which is executed during the 10 weeks of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs. The event is the last in a sequence of giving events sponsored by The Joey Logano Foundation and it's the final event leading up to race day.aise awareness to help non-profit organizations prosper in our racing communitiesllow positive change to occur by supporting organizations with the necessary financial resourcesreate an opportunity for our fans and partners to take action for causes they can supportncourage the charities to continue offering second chances for those in needsaid Loganosaid Joshuachallenging times." -In addition to the shopping spree, all the families in attendance will receiveØ A gas gift card from Shell, a JLF sponsorØ A holiday pie from PublixØ Philosophy skin-care products provided by JHF JAB member, Thalia CastroØ A teddy bear for the children from the NASCAR foundationis a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-year-old boy by the name of Joshua. His heart conceived a passion for assisting those who struggle daily to procure food for basic survival. The focus of his vision is to "Stomp out Hunger" in indigent and underprivileged communities, as well as from among those who battle debilitating diseases that affect their ability to earn enough to feed wcj themselves. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org Founded in 2013,invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. Through grant making, charity events, and fan club participation The Joey Logano Foundation continues to make a profound difference in the lives of children and adults in need across the country. To learn more visit: www.joeyloganofoundation.com.is a 501© 3 initiative of the Homestead Police Department (HPD) that integrates law enforcement and human services personnel. SOS works collaboratively with HPD to meet the needs of families and children who are exposed to violence. SOS provides a full range of social support services to families, serving our community by Inspiring, Educating and giving Hope. For more information or to make a donation visit www.startoffsmartinc.com