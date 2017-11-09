 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Joey Logano Returns to Homestead To help Joshua's Heart Feed 100 Families in Underserved Areas

Joey Logano Foundation supports Joshua's Heart Foundation as part of an initiative to invest in organizations offering 2nd chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and those who work to inspire others to live a life of generosity
 
 
Joshua's Heart and Joey Logano Foundations
Joshua's Heart and Joey Logano Foundations
 
HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In just a few days NASCAR season will close with the much-anticipated Monster Energy Cup Race at Homestead Motor Speedway. With the end of year race upon us, The Joey Logano Foundation (JLF) along with Joshua's Heart Foundation(JHF) will provide 100 families from Start Off Smart (SOS) with Publix gift certificates to utilize at a shopping event for Thanksgiving at the Publix Oasis Plaza location in Homestead. This event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6.30:pm – 8:30pm.

The event will again be hosted by WSVN's News Anchor, Lorena Estrada, who will shop with the families as they peruse the isles.  As is customary, both foundations worked together to bring an unforgettable experience to select families, who were identified and qualified by JHF's longtime partners, Start Off Smart (SOS) and the Homestead Police Department. Along with their Rangers, the Homestead Police, JHF, JLF, NASCAR and SOS employees will volunteer their time and efforts to help enrich the lives of these deserving 100 families during the holidays. All families will receive a $80 Publix gift card to utilize at the event.

This event is part of the Joey Logano Foundation's initiative to empower charities making great strides in NASCAR race markets across the country, which is executed during the 10 weeks of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs. The event is the last in a sequence of giving events sponsored by The Joey Logano Foundation and it's the final event leading up to race day.

The foundation's program objectives are as follows:

Raise awareness to help non-profit organizations prosper in our racing communities

Allow positive change to occur by supporting organizations with the necessary financial resources

Create an opportunity for our fans and partners to take action for causes they can support

Encourage the charities to continue offering second chances for those in need

"Last year was a great event with Joshua's Heart," said Logano. "We were able to provide immediate impact to families that needed it most around the holiday season. We are very eager to get back and provide some more support to families in the South Florida area this year." - Joey Logano

"It is always a win-win when we find partners like the Joey Logano Foundation and Start Off Smart who help us champion the fight against food insecurity while making a difference in the life of those who need it the most," said Joshua. "Holidays are always a stressful time of the year; with the tremendous success of last year's event, it was a natural progression to partner again to help South Florida's working-class poor and those living below the poverty level navigate through these challenging times." - Joshua Williams.

In addition to the shopping spree, all the families in attendance will receive

Ø  A gas gift card from Shell, a JLF sponsor

Ø  A holiday pie from Publix

Ø  Philosophy skin-care products provided by JHF JAB member, Thalia Castro

Ø  A teddy bear for the children from the NASCAR foundation

Joshua's Heart Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-year-old boy by the name of Joshua. His heart conceived a passion for assisting those who struggle daily to procure food for basic survival. The focus of his vision is to "Stomp out Hunger" in indigent and underprivileged communities, as well as from among those who battle debilitating diseases that affect their ability to earn enough to feed wcj themselves. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org

Joey Logano Foundation - Founded in 2013,invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. Through grant making, charity events, and fan club participation The Joey Logano Foundation continues to make a profound difference in the lives of children and adults in need across the country. To learn more visit: www.joeyloganofoundation.com.

Start Off Smart (SOS) is a 501© 3 initiative of the Homestead Police Department (HPD) that integrates law enforcement and human services personnel. SOS works collaboratively with HPD to meet the needs of families and children who are exposed to violence.  SOS provides a full range of social support services to families, serving our community by Inspiring, Educating and giving Hope. For more information or to make a donation visit www.startoffsmartinc.com

