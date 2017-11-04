News By Tag
Aeronet Worldwide & Branson International Partner for Service Along U.S.-Canada Lane Segment
The partnership will streamline transportation originating on both sides of the border.
This venture is a two-way partnership, with business originating on either side of the border. Accounts based in the United States will be overseen by Aeronet's current sales force, while accounts in Canada will be handled by a representative shared by both Aeronet and Branson.
Having previously worked together on and off for over 20 years, this newest partnering will strengthen that existing relationship, while expanding their collective reach. Both companies are staffed by some of the most experienced wcj veterans within the transportation industry, and thus, are able to offer Clients throughout North America a more streamlined process for shipping along this lane segment.
Based out of Toronto, Branson (http://www.shipbranson.com/
Formed in 1982, originally to serve the burgeoning Bay Area tech industry, Aeronet Worldwide has since expanded into a global logistics solution provider that serves a variety of vertical market sectors, including automotive, tech, industrial, medical and warehousing.
The two-way partnership between Aeronet and Branson is currently underway.
Media Contact
Zach Vasquez
Content Marketing Manager, Aeronet Worldwide
9494743000, ext.335
***@aeronet.com
