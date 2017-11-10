News By Tag
UltraFlex using induction heating to melt & cast samples for spectroscopic analysis
Thanks to high melting efficiency and speed, UltraFlex induction heating systems are capable of producing up to 12 casting samples per hour in 24 hour operation.
The samples were required for high fidelity chemical analysis. Hence, they had to be melted in an inert atmosphere to prevent the oxidization and allow for as little as possible Nickel loss.
The induction heating system from the Supercast Pro series used in this demo has been developed specifically for sample preparation and QC testing in research, recycling, foundry or metallurgical facilities. It comes with a built in vacuum pump and Argon gas circuit with programmable vacuum/argon washing cycles.
The Nickel-Iron samples in this demo were melted and cast under vacuum and inert gas (-0,2 bar argon), using power of 4.5 kW, frequency of 350 kHz and varying temperature based on the sample. It took between 80 and 110 seconds to successfully melt and cast 11 out of 12 samples total. The 12th sample, having the lowest Nickel content did not melt, wcj perhaps due to its low Nickel composition. Four of the molded samples stuck to the copper plate of the mold after casting, because of the unclear melting point and possible overheating for those.
The induction systems from the UltraFlex Supercast Pro series have very high melting efficiency and speed, capable of producing up to 12 casting samples per hour in 24 hour operation. The patented Rotating Coil System ensures the production of samples with excellent repeatability and quality.
About UltraFlex Power Technologies:
Recognized as an Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company, Ultraflex Power Technologies (https://ultraflexpower.com) provides customer-focused solutions for induction heating, melting, and casting applications worldwide. Implementing an Ultraflex induction solution can help you reduce manufacturing costs, increase energy efficiency, improve safety, and meet your lean manufacturing objectives.
