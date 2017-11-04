News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
mobileLIVE Ranked 37th Fastest-Growing Company in Canada
Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program ranks mobileLIVE for its rapid growth, bold innovation and its entrepreneurial spirit
Additionally, mobileLIVE has also been ranked 219th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM across North America and is one of 70 companies with Headquarters in Canada. On further breakdown of these 70 companies, mobileLIVE ranked 16th among technology companies from Ontario, 22nd among software companies in Canada, and 30th among technology companies from Canada.
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners are made up of public and private companies in the technology sector that share common traits and strengths and have transformed the industry. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the program augments the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™ initiative with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.
mobileLIVE CEO, Jahan Ali says, "We are really proud of achieving this prestigious title 2nd year in a row." he adds, "Success is never by chance. You create it by obsessing over customer success, building a reliable team of innovators, and ensuring simplification for the end users."
"New technologies have disrupted various industries in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Fast 50 winners have led the way and I can't wait to see where they take us next."
Hussain Qureshi, President mobileLIVE (http://www.mobilelive.ca) says, "Winning the title again is very reassuring. We are very pleased with our technological advancement, path breaking wcj innovative solutions, and world class customer service in accelerating digital transformation."
Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader explains, "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."
To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ - The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Companies-to-
Contact
Debarati Mukherjee
***@mobielive.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse