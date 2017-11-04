 
H3 Platform Introduce The PCIe Based Composable Infrastructure - Falconwitch

 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- H3 Platform, Inc. today announced the Falconwitch, an composable system based on PCI express to give users faster, easier and more flexible access to multiple PCIe devices such as accelerators, FPGA, storages. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for changing workload or business needs.

The Falconwitch, adopts Broadcom PEX 9797 Chip to build up Falconwitch provides 288 Gen3 PCI Express® for multiple client hosts or PCIe devices. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for changing workload or business needs.

At this time in the evolving AI Era, flexibility is more important than costs. Falconwitch provides GUI for easy configuration for allocating multiple devices to different hosts dynamically with hot-plug support. Administrator could run-time remove a device from a host and assign it to another host. With re-allocate the resources to the required host, wcj it could raise the utilization rate of the device and total system. In other word, it could highly decrease the idle time of the devices which means less systems needed to reach the same performance.

About H3

For more about H3 Platform visit www.h3platform.com.

Contact
Yomi Yeh
Product Manager
***@h3platform.com
End
Source:H3 Platform, Inc.
Email:***@h3platform.com Email Verified
