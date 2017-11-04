News By Tag
H3 Platform Introduce The PCIe Based Composable Infrastructure - Falconwitch
The Falconwitch, adopts Broadcom PEX 9797 Chip to build up Falconwitch provides 288 Gen3 PCI Express® for multiple client hosts or PCIe devices. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for changing workload or business needs.
At this time in the evolving AI Era, flexibility is more important than costs. Falconwitch provides GUI for easy configuration for allocating multiple devices to different hosts dynamically with hot-plug support. Administrator could run-time remove a device from a host and assign it to another host. With re-allocate the resources to the required host, wcj it could raise the utilization rate of the device and total system. In other word, it could highly decrease the idle time of the devices which means less systems needed to reach the same performance.
