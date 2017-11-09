News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Salon Revive Adds Two Established Local Stylists to the Team
Dane is a former South Floridian and graduate of the University of Florida. She started her career in cosmetology at the age of 16, working as a shampoo girl at Regis Hair Salon in the Coral Square Mall.
Dane completed her industry training with the world-renowned Pivot Point Academy, and has received multiple specialty certifications over the years to stay at the top of her game. She just celebrated her 10-year anniversary as a Flagler County resident.
"With a standing clientele of more than 150 individuals with clients traveling from as far south as Miami and from as far north as New York for their regular appointments, Sara is known for her impeccable memory and always going that extra mile to ensure that every detail in your personal style goal has been met," said Register. "Sara is a firm believer in continuing education and constantly wcj striving to improve on not only old but new techniques to remain on the forefront of the hair industry/"
Dane feels honored every day that she gets to have such a fulfilling career that she loves so much.
"The most gratifying aspect is not only the personal relationships I get to build, but also being a part of my clients evolving style and being there each step of the way to execute it professionally, beautifully, and appropriately,"
Woodburn has been in Flagler County for 13 years. Formerly, she worked as a banker at SunTrust Bank and more recently at Intracoastal Bank. She made the jump into cosmetology a little more than four years ago.
She attended The Aveda Institute of Jacksonville where she received the Best Overall Stylist award.
"Melissa is passionate about serving others, which has allowed her to make lasting connections with her clients," said Register. "She has a standing clientele of more than 100 individuals in Flagler County, including several who come from as far as St. Augustine, Daytona, and South Florida."
Melissa has attended classes at the Premiere Hair Show in Orlando, as well as the Redken Symposium in Las Vegas to ensure she is continuing to learn and grow as a stylist.
"I pride myself in creating 'You' by helping you become your own version of beautiful," said Woodburn.
Salon Revive, LLC is a full-service salon serving men, women and children. Its stylists have many years of talent and experience specializing in Matrix and Redken color lines. The salon is located at 2405 East Moody Blvd, Ste. 201 in Bunnell. Visit them online: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Shannon Register
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 09, 2017