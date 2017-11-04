News By Tag
Interview with Rheinmetall ADS' Active Protection Systems has been released
Interview with Dr. Meixner, Engineer Business Unit Protection Systems, Rheinmetall ADS' Active Protection Systems has been released in the run up to the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Focus Day and Conference.
Dr. Meixner will be will be providing an exclusive look into Rheinmetall ADS' Active Protection Systems, when he presents on: 'Advancing APS Design to meet Next Generation Threats'.
Snapshot of The Interview:
Q6. What are the future challenges for armoured vehicles survivability relating to the implementation of APS and how are Rheinmetall ADS helping to overcome these?
A. "The simultaneous or decoyed attack is possibly the biggest challenge right now. APS's have to be designed to defeat multiple attacks launched within fraction of seconds of each other because hostiles have learned this is a simple way to defeat launcher APS systems, especially when proximal, too. Missile makers have also learned this and the latest RPG's fire decoy rockets designed to distract APS's.
The APS missile defeat mechanism must also avoid jet activation; otherwise incoming missile destruction has limited value, as the jet will still penetrate the armour. Launcher-based missile on missile hard kill systems have a high risk of jet activation, whereas directed blast can be designed to be precise enough to mitigate jet activation."
Q7. How can networking with different nations improve collaboration and the advancement of APS technologies and systems?
A. "STANAG 4686 was recently authored to help nations understand the quantifiable standards APS's should be built to. Meeting with and being challenged by fellow APS developers helps us all ensure such standards become useful guides, creating comparison assessment methods that cut through marketing hype.
Understanding the deployment needs of future armoured vehicles, and more wcj importantly the projected threat to future vehicle designs help us to keep our APS design methods at the cutting edge. FAVS helps keep us informed and to have the right discussions early enough to ensure our solutions are integral to evolving market demands."
The full Q&A is available to download for free from the website's Download Centre.
With the event just one week away, space is extremely limited. Secure booking(s) online today at: https://www.smi-
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2017
Focus Day: 14th November
Conference: 15th - 16th November
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
