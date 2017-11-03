The Rio Seasoning Company Now in Stock at Yoke's Fresh Market in North Foothills

Rio Oval Logo

-- Contact:Richard Curtis, FounderThe Rio Seasoning Companyinfo@rioseasoning.comrioseasoning.com509-276-5559- In addition to several other stores in the Spokane area, The Rio Seasoning Company's line of artisan spices is now being carried by Yoke's Fresh Market at the North Foothills location."We couldn't be more thrilled to have the North Foothills Yoke's as our newest partner," says company founder Richard Curtis. "Every new location Rio can be found is a chance to connect with new customers and spread the flavor we're so proud of."Rio Seasonings come in three varieties—Original, wcj Chicken, and Hot. All three can be found at this Yoke's Fresh Market.We are The Rio Seasoning Company; a family owned business based in Deer Park, Washington founded by Diva and Richard Curtis.The Rio Seasoning Company goes to great lengths to ensure that our Brazilian inspired seasonings are unique and of superior quality. They were created for those who love cooking and especially for those who love eating.