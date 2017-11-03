KONE – Elevators &Escalators,Opensa larger office in Noida! Moves closer to customers!

- KONE, a Global leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industry, has been recognized as one of the Best Employers in the World by Business Magazine Forbes. KONE ranked as 73rd in the Global 2000: World's Best Employers list.

-- KONE, a Global leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industrytoday announced theat Noida. It wasThis investment is to enhance the service level to both its existing Customer base and gear up for the approaching growth.We understand the demands and the changing trends of urbanization, we believe that we have a great potential to add value to our Customers and society at large. It would in turn make contribution to rising living standards, in the most sustainable ways.KONE has entered into an agreement with IBM, which will further help KONE to harness the potential of digitalization and innovate New Solutions. Using IBM's Watson IoT Cloud Platform KONE aims to improve and integrate existing service operations around the world. These New Services will range from solutions which improve People Flow in Buildings and New Smart Building Applications;to others that advance the Speed, Reliability and Safety, for Elevator Maintenance, Remote Monitoring and Servicing, minimizing the downtime.At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year close to 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4100 + people in the country.KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The production unit also manufactures components for modernization projects in other Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators.KONE's global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Rotary Club of Madras.www.kone.in