Keeping Us Safe Joins "The Whole Care Network"

-- Keeping Us Safe (https://www.keepingussafe.org)is proud to announce that they have joined The Whole Care Network. The Whole Care Network is a multi-media platform for caregivers (both professional and family) to locate and share trusted resources, take comfort and refuge through real-life stories, while being personally validated in their caregiving journey by those who understand.The Whole Care Network features a variety of shows that tackle issues surrounding their four pillars of support: Physical, Social, Spiritual and Financial Health. The Network is anchored by nationally known and respected caregiving advocates, Toula Wootan from Toula's Tips for Caregivers, Tami Neumann from Caregiving Unscripted and Chris MacLellan's wcj Healing Ties.Keeping Us Safe will be hosting a weekly educational and enlightening 30-minute podcast and blog post designed to help caregivers deal with the difficult family issue of a loved one's age-related diminishing driving skills. The title of the show is "Beyond Driving with Dignity". In addition to being aired on The Whole Care Network's website, the show will also be available through the Keeping Us Safe website, as well as on the iHeartRadio and iTunes platforms.The purpose of the "Beyond Driving with Dignity" podcast is to provide professional and family caregivers with information they will find invaluable in having the driving discussion with an older adult who's cognitive and/or physical driving skills may be slipping" explained Matt Gurwell, a retired Ohio State Trooper and founder of Keeping Us Safe ( https://www.keepingussafe.org ). "Our goal at Keeping Us Safe is to help those experiencing a diminishment in safe driving skills make a smooth transition into a driving retirement, all the while ensuring that the individual maintains his or her dignity and independence through this difficult life transition."Matt concluded.Click here http://bit.ly/ 2yieOQI and listen in as Chris MacClellan welcomes Matt Gurwell to The Whole Care Network.