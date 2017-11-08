News By Tag
Keeping Us Safe Joins "The Whole Care Network"
Keeping Us Safe will be hosting a weekly educational and enlightening 30-minute podcast and blog post designed to help caregivers deal with the difficult family issue of a loved one's age-related diminishing driving skills.
The Whole Care Network features a variety of shows that tackle issues surrounding their four pillars of support: Physical, Social, Spiritual and Financial Health. The Network is anchored by nationally known and respected caregiving advocates, Toula Wootan from Toula's Tips for Caregivers, Tami Neumann from Caregiving Unscripted and Chris MacLellan's wcj Healing Ties.
The purpose of the "Beyond Driving with Dignity" podcast is to provide professional and family caregivers with information they will find invaluable in having the driving discussion with an older adult who's cognitive and/or physical driving skills may be slipping" explained Matt Gurwell, a retired Ohio State Trooper and founder of Keeping Us Safe (https://www.keepingussafe.org). "Our goal at Keeping Us Safe is to help those experiencing a diminishment in safe driving skills make a smooth transition into a driving retirement, all the while ensuring that the individual maintains his or her dignity and independence through this difficult life transition."
