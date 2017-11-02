 
10th Annual 'Artists at the Gardens' Scheduled at Hammock Gardens

 
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping this month will host the tenth Annual 'Artists at the Gardens.'

The event, which benefits the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, will take place Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A rain date is set for Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping, located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd in the Hammock area of Palm Coast.

"This special event always draws an incredible group of talented artists and an audience of art lovers," said Janine Regina, co-owner of Hammock Gardens. "We're always so pleased by the community coming together to support a great cause like the Stuart Meyer Hospice House."

The event has raised more than $22,000 over the years. This year, 'Artists in the Gardens' will include displays by professional artists who will be selling their work. There will be live music from noon until 3 p.m. along with an arts and crafts activity table for children.

Further details can be found in the events section of facebook.com/HammockGardens/.

###

Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping opened in 2006 and is owned by Janine Regina Fonseca and Mike Fonseca. They offer professional landscape designs and lawn maintenance services for commercial and residential customers, as well as expert advice on Florida-friendly coastal, intracoastal and inland regions of North Florida plant and tree products. They offer garden workshops and classes on wcj vertical gardens, Hypertufa pots, terrariums, herb gardens and more. Their garden center, gift shop and full service florist are located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd in Palm Coast. They carry all types of Florida-friendly plants as well as plant care products such as fertilizers, soil, mulches and more. There is decorative glazed pottery, unique garden spheres and statuary throughout the garden center for sale. The staff at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping carefully hand-pick unique and high quality plants and products to ensure their customers are getting the best value for their investment. They can be reached online at https://hammockgardens.com/ (http://hammockgardens.com/) or https://www.facebook.com/HammockGardens, and via telephone at 386-446-9154. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Their Sunday seasonal hours start in March, and they will open from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm every Sunday.

