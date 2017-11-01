News By Tag
Harland Property Management Adds to Experienced Team to Address Increased Rental Market Deman
Al Pesiri joins Harland Property Management as a Senior Property Manager.
According to a report from San Diego Metro, dated October 23, 2017, "San Diego's unemployment rate in September is the lowest it has been in a decade," with both the labor force and employment rate up. Mark Goldman, real estate lecturer at San Diego State University recently stated, home prices have risen during the first half of 2017 and fewer homes are on the market, making it "even tougher for first-timers to get in a home." The lack of available homes and increasing values has led to an influx of residents entering the rental market. Harland recognized this economic trend and added to their team to continue to meet market demands. The experience, knowledge and dedication of the team will ensure that tenants are stringently screened, properties are maintained and all parties receive unparalleled customer service.
Founder and President of Harland Property Management, Kayvon Homayoun, has been in the Real Estate business since 2002 and opened his property management firm after gaining valuable experience in real estate sales. His local expertise enables him to lead his team to successfully navigate economic cycles in both up and down markets. "Our team's goal is to nurture our client relationships by advising new and seasoned investors on acquiring, managing and disposition of real estate assets within the market and provide strategies and tools that help them grow their business and wealth," said Kayvon Homayoun. "We feel Al's experience, market knowledge, especially coastal communities, and a proven track record of superior customer service accelerate our ability to deliver on our commitments to our customers and community."
Harland Property Management Key Services:
Harland Property Management is deeply rooted in the San Diego market and equipped to provide a suite of integrated property management services and solutions tailored to the property type and ownership structure that saves the owner valuable time with the added benefit of expertise to mitigate risks:
Services include:
· Developing targeted rental marketing strategies to keep property cash flowing
· Providing in-depth screening and leasing solutions to mitigate turnover and keep property cash flowing
· Property protection and complete property maintenance services to retain the value of the property
· Payment processing solutions that expedite receivables
· Legal support at court hearings and eviction management
Technology to Expedite the Rental Process/Enhance Customer Experience:
Independent property management providers generally rely on manual processes for rent collection and maintenance requests, but Harland's exceptional customer service supported by technology platforms enhance the entire client experience. Harland utilizes industry-specific online tools to make the rental process more efficient from start to finish and underscore their ability to meet the needs of their clients and tenants.
The company uses DocuSign during the leasing process, which enables prospective tenants to electronically sign their leases. This enables a quick, smooth turnaround, making it easier for tenants to plan their move.
The wcj Buildium portal is used by tenants and owners. This integrated program is used by tenants to make rental payments and request maintenance services. For owners and managers, it enables them to track repairs and maintenance requests to provide better response and repair times.
"I am extremely pleased to join Harland Property Management, they know the real estate business and how to best serve their clients. They have implemented procedures that produce better repeatable results for owners and tenants. This commitment makes a real difference,"
About Harland Property Management:
Harland property management is a San Diego-based property management firm specializing in the management of residential and commercial homes, condos, apartments and vacation rentals to help clients make the most of their time and real estate asset. Harland offers 15 years of experience providing real estate investors and owners with cost-effective, professional and personalized solutions that ensure that each property rental attracts the best tenants to retain the value and integrity of the property and achieve the best outcomes. The company manages over $100 million in assets due in part to their combination of exceptional customer service, market knowledge, experience and use of technology to enhance the client experience. Rather than driving transactions, Harland maximizes customer lifetime value by creating competitive advantages and building profitable relationships with clients through their on-board process which expedites the property's ability to produce income. And each client is assigned a personal property manager to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction.
Harland Property Management Is a Member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers, The National Association of Realtors, The San Diego Association of Realtors and member of BBB with an A+ rating.
For more information visit https://www.harlandpropertymanagement.com or call 858-367-0343 (tel:858-367-
