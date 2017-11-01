News By Tag
Parachuting Santa Kicks Off Annual Parade & Toy Drive
The much-anticipated Santa will parachute onto the beach at 1 p.m. just north of the pier. The parade will start immediately after "touchdown."
Attendees are asked to please bring a toy for Project Share if they are able. Project Share has been the major service project of the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach for 18 years. The club has committed to provide 1,300 children this year with Christmas toys, clothes and bicycles. There will be pickup trucks and golf carts in the parade for spectators to put their toy donations in.
There will be a performance area at the intersection of A1A and SR100 and groups or marching bands are invited to perform. The parade route runs from A1A North at 6th Street to A1A South at 6th Street. The application can be downloaded from www.FlaglerBeachRotary.org, www.cityofflaglerbeach.com and www.flaglerbeachmuseum.com. Questions can be emailed to info@FlaglerBeachRotary.org.
Immediately after the parade trophies for Best of Parade, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for Best Marching Unit, Best Holiday Theme and Judge's Choice will be given out at Veteran's Park. The Flagler Beach Fire Department will be hosting a children's party with Santa. The party will take place in the Fire Department located at 320 S. Flagler Avenue in Flagler Beach.
On Friday evening, join the City of Flagler Beach for Music in the Park with Christmas wcj music and the lighting of the Christmas tree in Veteran's Memorial Park. There will be children's activities and vendors from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries. When you sponsor a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach event, you support the following local and international projects: Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children need, Project Share food – Monthly groceries for 300 families, FPC and Matanzas HS Scholarships for graduating seniors, construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym, construction of the new Fitness Trail around the Bunnell Fields, purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County, sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade, international projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate Polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a Mammogram machine for an underserved indigenous community in South America.
About the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach was chartered in November 1991 and currently has 38 members who are part of Rotary District 6970. Program speakers typically address a variety of interesting and important topics. The membership is a group of local business and community leaders from the fields of business, law, education, real estate, and government; including those who have retired from successful pursuits in these fields. All are welcome and are included in all our social and civic activities. For information about joining the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, please contact Cindy Dalecki at 386-566-3466. The club can also be reached at http://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org or https://www.facebook.com/
Contact information for this press release: Cindy Dalecki, 386-566-3466
Cindy Dalecki
***@marketing2go.biz
