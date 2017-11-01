 
Industry News





SmartKidzClub.com has been selected to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017

 
 
BEAR, Del. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States of America and the Republic of India will host the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India on November, 28-30 2017. This year's theme is: Women First, Prosperity for All and welcomes Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump who will headline the United States delegation to the Summit.

GES has been a dynamic power over the years forging relationships across entrepreneurship, innovation, emerging businesses, government, and investment. SmartKidzClub.com is excited to share their digital library platform with these key players from every sector of the world.

Surinder Sharma, CEO SmartKidzClub.com, is excited and honored to participate, asked what she hopes for herself and the company: "I am honored to have been nominated by the MBDA and selected by the US State Department to attend GES2017. This is an exciting opportunity for all woman entrepreneurs like wcj myself to network, learn, and grow their businesses. I am especially looking forward to explore opportunities to open up new emerging markets for my company in addition to helping make an impact in the education and EdTech world.  Smartkidzclub is a digital educational platform that is in line with Prime Minister Narendra  Modi's Digital India initiative and this US-India partnership will benefit both economies and nations."

