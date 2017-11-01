News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LGM Pharma Announces Appointment of New Associate Director of Business Development
In that capacity, Mr. Mitrani will be responsible for growing out the business development and marketing functions, as well as supporting several of LGM's key business verticals. He is tasked to build and create a market intelligence strategy to help their clients better understand their clinical and commercial market prospects through a collaborative and consultative approach. He will be working out of LGM's new business development offices, based in New York City.
Mr. Mitrani has held various business development positions in the life science industry and has extensive experience working with emerging pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. At Celerion, he was responsible for supporting the U.S. Business Development team and growing market share within their early stage clinical research business unit. At both Prescient Healthcare Group and GlobalData, Mr. Mitrani had a focus on driving revenue within the biotech, pharmaceutical, CRO and CDMO sectors. He supported commercially driven projects and provided actionable market intelligence wcj to key stakeholders within these organizations.
Speaking about his future vision for LGM, Mr. Mitrani stated, "LGM Pharma has a strong presence across the entire value chain, from key pharma Intermediates to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations to biopharmaceuticals. Through competent assistance by their sales department, which I am proud to have joined, and fast delivery of high-quality products with expert regulatory support, they have become a preferred supplier to many major Pharmaceutical Companies."
For more information, visit www.lgmpharma.com.
Contact
Tina L. Pugliese
***@pugliesepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse