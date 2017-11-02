News By Tag
CLX Logistics Renews Partnership with BluJay Solutions
With international operations specializing in the complex and challenging logistics environments of chemicals and industrial manufacturing, CLX Logistics sought to ensure its technology solutions would continue to create sustainable economic value for customers. The powerful synergies of services and technology offered through the CLX-BluJay partnership made the extended and broadened relationship a natural evolution.
"We're pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with CLX, whose focus on customer satisfaction and deep domain experience in the chemical and industrial manufacturing verticals provides tremendous value for our shared customers," said Daniel Vertachnik, Chief Sales Officer of BluJay Solutions. "Working together, CLX and BluJay drive tangible results for many dozens of companies by delivering best-in-class technology and services to help them successfully manage and optimize their global supply chain."
BluJay brings many advantages to CLX's service offerings, including a cloud-powered portfolio of solutions: transportation management systems; hands-free customs filing; trade compliance; real-time cost and service analytics; and the visibility and velocity to adapt quickly to future challenges.
"We are very excited to expand the world-class capabilities of CLX's offerings through this integrated global relationship. BluJay's rapidly wcj expanding suite of supply-chain solutions, combined with CLX's decades of logistics management expertise, make for a truly powerful partnership,"
With the global demand for advanced technologies at its peak, CLX Logistics continues to grow in the market as an innovatorin supply chain and logistics solutions.
Mike Skinner, Senior Vice President at CLX Technologies adds, "Our continued relationship with BluJay enables CLX and our customers to leverage a global network of shippers, carriers and trading partners, integrated through a unified supply chain platform. Each of our companies has grown substantially on a global scale in recent years, thanks in many ways to our work together. We are thrilled by the prospects ahead of us."
For more information about CLX Logistics, visit clxlogistics.com (https://www.clxlogistics.com/
About CLX Logistics, LLC
CLX Logistics, LLC is a global provider of comprehensive logistics management, technology, and supply chain consulting services to a broad base of industry verticals. The global company, with offices in North America and Europe, is dedicated to solving its customers' most vital logistics challenges by leveraging a broad range of industry expertise, best-of-breed technology and a personalized, high-touch approach to deliver measurable, sustainable value.
About BluJay Solutions
BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world's most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: blujaysolutions.com (http://www.blujaysolutions.com/
Media Contact
Joliene Ford
jolienef@sagefrog.com
