CLX Logistics Welcomes Supply Chain Consultant to Multinational Team
Charged with driving the performance on various national and international projects, Mr. van Enckevort, in collaboration with the Company's robust team of consultants and engineers, will be responsible for the analysis, modeling and assessment of the as-is and to-be supply chain operation and solution implementation, including the development of operating plans. Prior to joining CLX Logistics, Mr. van Enckevort served as Business Development Manager for Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment Solutions and formerly on the Project Analyst, Network Planning and Implementation team for UPS Supply Chain Solutions in which he initiated cost savings projects and improved the FSL network.
"With an adept knowledge of the European transport and logistics market and developments, Mr. van Enckevort joins CLX Logistics with a background lucrative for identifying logistics efficiencies for our clients," said David Vieira, CLX Logistics' President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to Mr. van Enckevort's contributions and enthusiastically welcome him to the growing CLX Logistics family."
Mr. Enckevort holds his Bachelor's in Business Administration from Avans University of Applied Sciences.
About CLX Logistics, LLC
CLX Logistics, LLC is a global provider of comprehensive logistics management, technology, and supply chain consulting services to a broad base of industry verticals. The global company, with offices in North America and Europe, is dedicated to solving its customers' most vital logistics challenges by leveraging a broad range of industry expertise, best-of-breed technology and a personalized, high-touch approach to deliver measurable, sustainable value. For more information, visit www.CLXLogistics.com.
