Industry News





MAGiC Wedding Boxes Launch Wedding Advent Calendar

One wedding sample a day in the run up to Christmas, to help plan your wedding.
 
 
MAGiC-Logo-pink250
ASHBY DE LA ZOUCH, England - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Wedding box company Sprinkleabitofmagic.com has come up with a new way to plan a wedding in the run up to Christmas – a Wedding Advent Calendar.

Designed to showcase independent companies' products to brides, a regular MAGiC box sends brides a selection of samples of wedding items each month.  The Advent Calendar maximises this by sending brides 24 wedding samples to open throughout December.

Stephanie Bishop, Director of MAGiC says, "An Advent Calendar is a lovely way to keep the excitement going during the wcj festive season, so we thought what better way to do the same for weddings? Our calendar includes samples such as: stationery, accessories, food, favours, footwear, skincare, flowers, confetti, and much more. It's designed to help brides find good quality products for their wedding day, and be a bit of fun at the same time."

With "grown up" Advent Calendars becoming more and more popular, MAGiC is combining two fun activities in one - weddings and Christmas.

MAGiC Advent Calendars can be bought via the https://sprinkleabitofmagic.com/ website until 22 November. They will then be sent out in time for Advent.


Contact
Stephanie Bishop
MAGiC
***@marryabroad.co.uk
Source:MAGiC Wedding Boxes
Email:***@marryabroad.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Wedding, Christmas, Subscription Box
Industry:Event
Location:Ashby de la Zouch - Leicestershire - England
Subject:Products
