Student Sports Stackers in Apache Junction Compete for World Record

 
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- How do Desert Vista Elementary School students in Apache Junction stack up against world comptetition?

The public is invited to find out the answer to this question and cheer for the Desert Vista Mustangs as they compete for the Guinness World Record in sport stacking, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 9 in the DVES cafeteria, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.

During the course of Guinness World Records Day, sport stackers from all reaches of the world will be up stacking and down stacking various pyramids in prescribed patterns at lightning speed for at least 30 minutes, all combined with a variety of fitness activities.According to a Guinness World Records press release, sport stacking with Speed Stacks help improve wcj reaction time, hand-eye coordination, concentration and focus. Sport stacking with Speed Stacks is in more than 40,000 schools and youth organizations worldwide.

The DVES competition is being coordinated by the school's P.E. Teacher, Melinda Rumple. For more about the event contact DVES at 480-677-7510. For information about Apache Junction Unified School District vist www.ajusd.org

Source:Desert Vista Elementary School
Tags:Sport Stacking, Guinness Record, Apache Junction
Industry:Education
Location:Apache Junction - Arizona - United States
