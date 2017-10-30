 
Free Wordpress Hosting For Non-Profits

WP Interns creates hosting charity program to help non-profits utilize Wordpress.
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- WP Interns, a Wordpress Managed Service Provider has announced it's free charity hosting program for non-profits.  Starting in November, WP Interns is providing free managed Wordpress hosting for qualified non-profits.  Nonprofits can be based anywhere in the US and must be a qualified 501C3 organization in order to participate.

WP Interns provides a free dedicated and secure Wordpress Infrastructure for non-profits who want to get their Wordpress website up wcj and running within hours, not weeks.  We wanted to reach non-profits whose mission we believe in, at the same time ensure their sites are responsive, secure, and mobile friendly," says Josue Resendiz, one of the lead designers for Wordpress Interns.

As one of the premier managed Wordpress providers offering both speed and simplicity, nonprofits can focus on their social, environmental, and economic missions without the burden of hiring an full time developer or internal IT staff.

You can find more about the non-profit inititaive at http://www.wpinterns.com/hosting-for-non-profits/

