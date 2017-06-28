 
News By Tag
* Wordpress
* Wordpress Agency
* Web Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928

Wordpress Interns Launches Online Experience for NYC Crime Commission

Wordpress Interns is launching a new online experience for it's Non-Profit Bi-Partisan client NYC Crime Commission. The campaign launches this July.
 
NEW YORK - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- New York City Crime Commission has recently announced its involvement with WP Interns and Alpha Beta Creatives.  WP Interns, a division of Alpha Beta Creatives actively seeks out non-profits who are in need of a brand revamp and need an affordable and dedicated resource at a fraction of the cost to hire a fully branded digital agency.  As a non-profit program participate, New York City Crime Commission's new responsive website will reach a larger community in alignment with its global initiatives.

WP Interns provides a dedicated Wordpress Infrastructure for clients who want to get a fully hosted and secure Wordpress website up and running within 5 minutes.  We wanted to reach non-profits whose mission we believe in, at the same time ensure their sites are responsive, secure, and mobile friendly," says Josue Resendiz, one of the lead designers for Wordpress Interns.

As one of the premier managed Wordpress providers offering both speed, simplicity for Wordpress Users Designers and Agencies, WP Interns customers can sign up for $5/month by visiting the website at https://www.wpinterns.com/pricing

Media Contact
Rachel Bucek
3473528574
***@wordpressinterns.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wordpressinterns.com Email Verified
Tags:Wordpress, Wordpress Agency, Web Development
Industry:Software
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share