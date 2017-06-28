News By Tag
Wordpress Interns Launches Online Experience for NYC Crime Commission
Wordpress Interns is launching a new online experience for it's Non-Profit Bi-Partisan client NYC Crime Commission. The campaign launches this July.
WP Interns provides a dedicated Wordpress Infrastructure for clients who want to get a fully hosted and secure Wordpress website up and running within 5 minutes. We wanted to reach non-profits whose mission we believe in, at the same time ensure their sites are responsive, secure, and mobile friendly," says Josue Resendiz, one of the lead designers for Wordpress Interns.
As one of the premier managed Wordpress providers offering both speed, simplicity for Wordpress Users Designers and Agencies, WP Interns customers can sign up for $5/month by visiting the website at https://www.wpinterns.com/
Media Contact
Rachel Bucek
3473528574
***@wordpressinterns.com
