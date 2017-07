Wordpress Interns Launches Online Experience for NYC Crime Commission

Wordpress Interns is launching a new online experience for it's Non-Profit Bi-Partisan client NYC Crime Commission. The campaign launches this July.

-- New York City Crime Commission has recently announced its involvement with WP Interns and Alpha Beta Creatives. WP Interns, a division of Alpha Beta Creatives actively seeks out non-profits who are in need of a brand revamp and need an affordable and dedicated resource at a fraction of the cost to hire a fully branded digital agency. As a non-profit program participate, New York City Crime Commission's new responsive website will reach a larger community in alignment with its global initiatives.WP Interns provides a dedicated Wordpress Infrastructure for clients who want to get a fully hosted and secure Wordpress website up and running within 5 minutes. We wanted to reach non-profits whose mission we believe in, at the same time ensure their sites are responsive, secure, and mobile friendly," says Josue Resendiz, one of the lead designers for Wordpress Interns.As one of the premier managed Wordpress providers offering both speed, simplicity for Wordpress Users Designers and Agencies, WP Interns customers can sign up for $5/month by visiting the website at https://www.wpinterns.com/ pricing