News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston Microsoft MVP Community Event
Microsoft MVP Community Event held at O'Reilly Media Company
Christina's presentation is about how learning to manage our state of mind in the workplace is a skill that requires dedicated effort. Stress in the work place is unavoidable, however it is possible to develop emotional intelligence to manage our state of mind. Developing and using emotional intelligence allows us to learn to identify and eliminate the stressors in our lives. It gives an awareness of self and of others which strengthens personal and professional relationships.
There are 5 Microsoft MVP Community Events happening around the country in 2017. Ms. Aldan's softskills training workshop has been requested at 4 of them. The events may be attended by invitation only.
Prospective MVPs are nominated in multiple ways. The Microsoft Corporation can nominate them, they can be nominated by their peers, or they can nominate themselves. The title of MVP is designated for a year. MVPs are re-assessed after one year. MVP's receive benefits such as being added to a listing of official Microsoft MVP's, an invitation to the annual MVP summit, receiving an MVP profile page, and attendance at MVP Community Events.
MVP's are highly active within Microsoft's online community. They get a sneak peak at upcoming technology, they provide product feedback, create wikis, blogs, podcasts, and other content promoting Microsoft products. Offline, MVP's lead conferences, run user groups, and write books related to the Microsoft community.
_______
About Christina Aldan
Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co/
She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. LG Designs was voted by ACQ5 Magazine's voters as Company of the Year (Nevada Brand Management) and Nevada Gamechanger of the Year. Learn more at: ChristinaAldan.com.
About Microsoft's MVP Program
The Microsoft MVP award is awarded to technology experts who enthusiastically share their knowledge with the community. It goes to people who energetically share their technical expertise with the different technology communities related directly or indirectly to Microsoft. An MVP is awarded for contributions over the previous year.
Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse