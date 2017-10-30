 
Boston Microsoft MVP Community Event

Microsoft MVP Community Event held at O'Reilly Media Company
 
 
Speaker, Trainer, Consultant, Christina Aldan at Microsoft Chicago
Speaker, Trainer, Consultant, Christina Aldan at Microsoft Chicago
 
BOSTON - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- O'Reilly Media Company will be the site of the Microsoft MVP Community Event in Boston on Saturday, November 3rd, 2017. Special guest, Christina Aldan, will be teaching softskills training on emotional intelligence in the workplace. Her presentation is called "5 tips for Cultivating EQ in the Workplace." During this full-day event, there will also be short, TED-style talks, as well as a hackathon, and happy hour to follow.

Christina's presentation is about how learning to manage our state of mind in the workplace is a skill that requires dedicated effort. Stress in the work place is unavoidable, however it is possible to develop emotional intelligence to manage our state of mind. Developing and using emotional intelligence allows us to learn to identify and eliminate the stressors in our lives. It gives an awareness of self and of others which strengthens personal and professional relationships.

There are 5 Microsoft MVP Community Events happening around the country in 2017. Ms. Aldan's softskills training workshop has been requested at 4 of them. The events may be attended by invitation only.

Prospective MVPs are nominated in multiple ways. The Microsoft Corporation can nominate them, they can be nominated by their peers, or they can nominate themselves. The title of MVP is designated for a year. MVPs are re-assessed after one year. MVP's receive benefits such as being added to a listing of official Microsoft MVP's, an invitation to the annual MVP summit, receiving an MVP profile page, and attendance at MVP Community Events.
MVP's are highly active within Microsoft's online community. They get a sneak peak at upcoming technology, they provide product feedback, create wikis, blogs, podcasts, and other content promoting Microsoft products. Offline, MVP's lead conferences, run user groups, and write books related to the Microsoft community.
_______
About Christina Aldan

Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co/), offers businesses brand consulting and creative content for everyday media. With over a decade of experience in the digital advertising realm, Christina is highly regarded for her approach to business, partnering with clients to find unique strategies that ensure their advertising goals are met. Christina builds connections through her keynote addresses, workshops, and technological education. She uses these tools to help individuals and businesses cultivate value in everyday media. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer for PrayerSpark and currently serves as Marketing Coordinator for Starmark1. Christina uses wcj her charisma and expertise to inspire others by mentoring women in business like herself. She also has sat on state and local boards supporting women in tech, entrepreneurship, and children with learning disabilities.

She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. LG Designs was voted by ACQ5 Magazine's voters as Company of the Year (Nevada Brand Management) and Nevada Gamechanger of the Year. Learn more at: ChristinaAldan.com.

About Microsoft's MVP Program

The Microsoft MVP award is awarded to technology experts who enthusiastically share their knowledge with the community. It goes to people who energetically share their technical expertise with the different technology communities related directly or indirectly to Microsoft. An MVP is awarded for contributions over the previous year.

