Speakers Sought for 2018 Encourage Health Series

 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthy Savannah and enmarket are accepting speaking nominations for the 2018 Encourage Health Educational Series. This marks the fifth year for the health-focused series, which features speakers on nutrition, fitness and tips for living a healthy life. As the event is centered around offering health education to the Savannah community, all speakers are volunteers and do not receive financial compensation for their speech.

Program topics have covered a wide range of subject matter discussed by respected experts in the health field. Popular themes have included training tips for running a 5K, the golden healers of ginger and turmeric, the correlation between heart health and a healthy lifestyle, acupuncture practices and many more.

Anyone who has an idea for a health-oriented educational program should submit the concept to Paula Kreissler at paula@healthysavannah.org. The deadline is Thursday, Nov. 30.

Applications should include the presenter's name, title, company and contact information, along with the proposed topic and a short description of what the audience would learn. Please attach a bio and headshot. All submissions will be reviewed by the Encourage Health advisory board.

The selected speakers will be announced in February. The 2018 lunch and learn series will kick off on Tuesday, April 17. The other lectures will be held on the following Tuesdays: June 26, August 28 and October 30.

ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., operating as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South wcj Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit http://www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.

CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Lecture Series, Speaker Series, Health Education
Industry:Health
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
