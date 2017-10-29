IBT of Miami reports construction milestone at San Miguel Regional Hospital in El Salvador

 
MIAMI - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- IBT of Miami, a global leader in the development of large infrastructure projects, announced it reached a milestone in the construction of the first tertiary hospital to serve people needing special healthcare services in the region east of San Salvador.

"IBT is in a good position to announce our first construction milestone of reaching 20 percent completion at the new San Miguel Regional Hospital in the Republic of El Salvador. The work includes the dismantling and demolition of existing infrastructure that we began in November," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT.

The hospital in San Miguel will offer medical specialists to treat advanced disease and high-risk health problems, such as heart disease and high-risk births. It is expected to relieve congestion by as much as 15 percent at specialty hospitals in San Salvador, 85 miles to the west, where patients presently have to be transported. Preconstruction studies performed by the Salvadoran Institute of Social Security (ISSS) estimate the new hospital will serve 212,000 patients in its first two years.

The United Nations' Office of Project Services (UNOPS), which is financing and overseeing the project, selected IBT to build the $60-million hospital center. The 355,209-square-foot hospital will wcj be located on Roosevelt Avenue across the street from the Felix Charlaix Stadium. Live webcams provided by UNOPS provides viewing of the project at www.obrashrsm.com.

After completion in 2019, its resources will include 160 hospital beds, five operating rooms, three emergency rooms, an intensive care unit, intermediate care, nephrology care, 63 external consultation rooms, emergency department, pharmacy, blood laboratory, advanced imaging, ambulatory medical procedures, and physical medicine. The entire medical campus, including parking, will cover 7-1/2 acres.

"Unlike our usual turnkey projects where we fully design, build and equip a facility, the government of El Salvador will oversee a contractor to equip and furnish the hospital," Toledano said.

IBT, headquartered in Miami, is a multinational group of companies that specialize in the development of public works and the integration of construction equipment projects for public institutions. With proven experience, technical know-how, and financial backing, IBT has become an industry leader in the delivery of "turnkey" development and infrastructure projects in several countries around the globe. Learn more at http://www.ibtgroup.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
***@wraggcasas.com
