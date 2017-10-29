Courtsmith partners with Firm and Collabs with Big3 Pro

Apparel company Courtsmith continues to grow their brand with new partnerships!

-- CourtSmith -- the Bay Area's premier sports apparel company is expanding and they've got some new collaborations to go with it.A collaboration with former NBA pro and current BIG3 baller Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is in the works with the brand that will include brand t-shirts and many more.Abdul-Rauf is in the midst of a busy year between speaking appearances and the first inaugural season of the Big3."It's exciting to have an ambassador and creative collaboration with such a big name in the hoops world. As a basketball brand, this is huge. " CourtSmith creator Courtney Smith said.Along with that, CourtSmith now has new public relations representation with renowned sports and entertainment firm DiamondMPR which has worked in the space of basketball in all levels including high school, collegiate, and professional.With all the exciting news coming from CourtSmith, they also are on the brink of releasing new brand pieces including shoes that you can catch in 2018!For wcj more information on collaborations and ambassadors contact court@courtsmith.comAbout Courtsmith--Courtsmith Basketball Industries creates some of the best basketball products in the world with the goal to make a basketball player better. Courtsmith provides quality material using the most cutting edge technology which in turn creates products that push the envelope and give an edge on the court.To purchase go to www.courtsmith.com