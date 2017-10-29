 
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Dams of Western San Diego County

Local author John L. Martin will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
The Dams of Western San Diego County
The Dams of Western San Diego County
 
SAN DIEGO - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Dams of Western San Diego County

Local author John L. Martin will be available to sign copies of book

The unreliability of the San Diego River compelled the Franciscan fathers to construct the area's first dam in 1813 to conserve drinking and irrigation water for the Mission San Diego de Alcalá. This water-driven circumstance continued and expanded in the ensuing American era. Lacking a reliable water source at the turn of the 20th century, San Diego County was destined to experience modest growth. The region's semiarid conditions, cyclical droughts, and existing river systems determined that the only effective way to maintain a ready water supply was to conserve runoff and river floodwaters behind dam-created reservoirs. Between 1888 and 1934, private and municipal interests constructed a series of massive structures that made San Diego County the dam-building center of the world. The county featured some of America's first multiple arch dams and earliest hydraulic fill dams. Into the mid-1940s, dammed reservoirs remained the principle water source for county consumers and made the municipal expansion of the city of San Diego possible.

About the Author:

John Martin, a San Diego native, is a frequent contributor to the Journal of San Diego History, with articles ranging from San Diego military history to the development of the town's water infrastructure.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

10775 Westview Parkway

San Diego, CA 92126

When:  Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, wcj independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

The Dams of Western San Diego County

by John L. Martin

ISBN:  9781467127219

$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
