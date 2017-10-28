News By Tag
Qualis Corporation Selected for Air Force Test and Evaluation Center Contract Valued at $93.5M
"Qualis is delighted to continue our partnership with AFOTEC in support of the Test and Evaluation Center in Albuquerque"
About wcj AFOTEC
As stated in the August 23, 2017 edition of Airman's Magazine by Maj Gen Matthew Molloy, AFOTEC Commander, "[AFOTEC] is the Air Force's independent test agency responsible for testing and evaluating, in operationally realistic environments, new systems being developed for Air Force and multi-service use. Maj Gen Molloy further added, "The mission of AFOTEC is both clear and compelling. We test emerging capabilities in operationally relevant environments to inform both the warfighter, as well as national resource decision-making. We're very passionate about serving that first customer - the warfighter. We ensure that there are no operational surprises when the warfighter takes his weapon system to combat. As independent evaluators and operational testers the AFOTEC team must continually ask the proverbial question of: "Will it work…will it work in a contested environment?"
Qualis Corporation is an industry expert in the Test & Evaluation field, and looks forward to their continued support to this five year contract valued at $93.5M.
About Qualis Corporation
Qualis Corporation, founded in 1993, is a Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Qualis supports the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Missile Defense Agency among other clients. Qualis is located in 16 states to include Alaska and Hawaii.
For more information or for press inquiries, please contact Dr. Charlotte Hughes, Director Strategic Programs, at 256-327-3446 or chughes@qualis-
Contact
Dr. Charlotte Hughes
***@qualis-corp.com
