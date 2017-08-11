News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Say YES to Year End Savings in Gig Harbor at Lennar's McCormick Creek
"This community enjoys a truly idyllic location and we've brought upscale floorplans and features to the residents here in order to offer a lifestyle that will match," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "McCormick Creek has really shown us that Gig Harbor offers so much more than being just a tourist stop — it's also a great place to live!"
Ten homes are available for sale right now. Of these residences, homeshoppers have seven distinctive floorplans to choose from with sizes that approximately range from 2,494 to 3,395 square feet. These spacious homes provide up to five bedrooms and come with a high level of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® features at no additional cost. Among these items are quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient features and more.
Surrounded by stunning natural beauty, McCormick Creek's location is just minutes away from the downtown Gig Harbor waterfront. This stunning location embodies the rich maritime history the area is known for and showcases a beautiful vista that's outlined by Mount Rainier. Along with marinas, boutique restaurants and quaint small shops, Gig Harbor also offers golfing, shopping, wcj day trips, sightseeing, parks, theater groups, a symphony and more.
View these quick move-in homes and take advantage of your chance to save for a limited time during the Lennar Seattle's Year End Sales event. McCormick Creek is located at 9988 Burnham Drive northwest in Gig Harbor, near the Harbor Hill neighborhood. For more information and directions, please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse