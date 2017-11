Contact

-- CloudCoin announced release of its Consumer Edition (CE) software Nov. 2 that allows rapid authentication or password owning ("powning") for the digital currency's Windows users."This is most user-friendly and fastest version of our authentication software to date," Sean Worthington, founder and lead scientist at CloudCoin, said."This is the first CloudCoin powning software to include multi-detect,"Navraj Singh, lead programmer for Cloud Coin CE, said, "Multi-detect makes CE 200 times faster than other editions and the user interface is much nicer."CloudCoin has grown in popularity in the past few weeks as Worthington promotes his new book, Beyond Bitcoin: The Future of Digital Currency. He has appeared on more than 50 radio and TV stations in the past few weeks.CloudCoin is a digital currency that Worthington says is superior to Bitcoin because CloudCoin's underlying technology, the patent-pending RAIDA system, solves the problems wcj faced by Bitcoin's blockchain technology, including scalability, quantum-safety and anonymity.The software can be downloaded, and information about this and other software editions can be found at http://cloudcoinconsortium.com/ use.html CloudCoins have been trading publicly for seven months and trading prices have increased as much as 850%.Worthington is a tenured faculty member in the Computer Science department at Butte College in Calif. His book is available free at http://digitalfrontiernews.com for a limited time, along with five free CloudCoins.Visit http://cloudcoin.global for more information about CloudCoin and the patent-pending RAIDA technology.Contact Ace Fogerson at 919.548.9024 for more information or to arrange an interview with Worthington.usecloudcoinmedia2017-