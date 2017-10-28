News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Faster CloudCoin Consumer Edition software launched
"This is most user-friendly and fastest version of our authentication software to date," Sean Worthington, founder and lead scientist at CloudCoin, said.
"This is the first CloudCoin powning software to include multi-detect,"
CloudCoin has grown in popularity in the past few weeks as Worthington promotes his new book, Beyond Bitcoin: The Future of Digital Currency. He has appeared on more than 50 radio and TV stations in the past few weeks.
CloudCoin is a digital currency that Worthington says is superior to Bitcoin because CloudCoin's underlying technology, the patent-pending RAIDA system, solves the problems wcj faced by Bitcoin's blockchain technology, including scalability, quantum-safety and anonymity.
The software can be downloaded, and information about this and other software editions can be found at http://cloudcoinconsortium.com/
CloudCoins have been trading publicly for seven months and trading prices have increased as much as 850%.
Worthington is a tenured faculty member in the Computer Science department at Butte College in Calif. His book is available free at http://digitalfrontiernews.com for a limited time, along with five free CloudCoins.
Visit http://cloudcoin.global for more information about CloudCoin and the patent-pending RAIDA technology.
Contact Ace Fogerson at 919.548.9024 for more information or to arrange an interview with Worthington.
usecloudcoinmedia2017-
Contact
Ace Fogerson
***@protonmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse