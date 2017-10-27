News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Telliant Systems Participating in Heathcare IT Leadership Summit in Atlanta
Telliant Systems is excited to be part of the Healthcare IT solution.
The Summit will be held on November 7, 2017, at the Crowne Plaza at Ravinia. The Summit's theme for 2017 is: "What's Next in Healthcare? Initiating Collaboration and Innovation in Our Communities."
"We are looking forward to being part of the discussion about what is next in the healthcare IT revolution, we take pride in the what and why we do healthcare IT. Everyone at wcj Telliant Systems is involved in the evolution of our services in Healthcare. We have a passion for helping to create the best products for our healthcare clients, and our dedication to understanding the requirements of healthcare IT." said Seth Narayanan, CEO of Telliant Systems
"Beneath our technology knowledge, our core remains the same. We are the same people who go the extra mile, pay attention to detail, and are devoted to expanding healthcare IT products and services with technology" said Kathleen Narayanan, CFO of Telliant Systems. "When you have a few minutes, please review our comprehensive Healthcare site: http:www.http://healthcare.telliant.com/
Since its founding, Telliant Systems, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, has collaborated with software makers globally. Telliant's customers are comprised of organizations from many industries, such as healthcare, financial/banking, training/HR, insurance, retail, transportation, and government. Telliant offers dedicated project teams, turn key projects with hybrid engagement, and delivery models that are customized to suit the diverse needs of our global clients.
About Telliant
Telliant Systems based in Alpharetta, GA offers a full range of services to customers in North America and across the globe. Telliant offers a diverse selection of custom software development services, such as application development, software testing, performance analysis, and software tuning. Telliant Systems' services are available for a variety of software platforms, including Microsoft.NET Development and Java/2EE, utilizing a range of open source technologies such as Linux, PHP, MySQL. Expert teams are available for development on mobile platforms including iOS and Android development and every platform inbetween. Telliant clients benefit from working with a multi-disciplined team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering results.
More information on Telliant Systems' services is available at http://www.telliant.com. Telliant Systems operates through a state-of-the-
Contact
Tracy Vinson
***@telliant.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse