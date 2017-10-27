News By Tag
Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center Launches Two Courses to Address Industry Challenges
As companies across the state take on more and more projects to stay competitive and avoid losing market share, the need for internal staff to have the skill set to manage projects effectively is rapidly rising. To combat this need, The Center is now offering a course to help train new or existing project managers in how to best initiate, plan and implement a project plan. Projects include changes/additions to services, product offerings, production capacity, location or quality processes. Being solely responsible for delivering project results is a challenging task, and this course explains how to more skillfully manage it. Directed towards general managers, plant managers, project managers, engineers, and quality, supply chain and I.T. personnel, the course provides attendees with the tools necessary for strengthening project management skills to ensure projects are delivered on time, on budget and on target.
The growingapplication of lean manufacturing also has brought change to the manufacturing industry as companies look for ways to improve efficiency. With a focus on eliminating ineffective processes and identifying their underlying causes, Lean Six Sigma is being learned and applied in more companies each day. Six Sigma is a data-driven approach with the ultimate goal of increasing qualityand efficiency within a company by enforcing the DMAIC method: Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control. As these methodologies are incorporated into companies, it is important for employees to understand the changes being made and know how to support them.
The Center's new course in Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt training is aimed towards team members working in supporting roles on a variety of Lean Six Sigma projects led by Certified wcj Green or Black Belts. The course will help attendees become well-versed in the foundational elements of the Lean Six Sigma methodology as well as learn how to utilize, interpret and apply these principles in a skilled, yet limited, context. Further courses for Six Sigma mentoring and certification in Black, Green and Lean Green Belts also are offered by The Center.
"As we conduct consulting engagements with clients across the state, we see first-hand the need for applicable, practical training that supports company objectives,"
Course schedules and descriptions for Practical Approach to Project Management and Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt can be found on The Center's website at https://the-
The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit https://the-
