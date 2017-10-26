 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* New Hire
* Johnathon Kendrick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726

Bull Realty Continues to Build The Apartment Group

 
 
Johnathon Kendrick
Johnathon Kendrick
ATLANTA - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Johnathon Kendrick has joined Bull Realty as V.P. of The Apartment Group where he will specialize in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily properties in metro Atlanta and throughout the Southeast.

Kendrick has over 10 years of real estate experience. Prior to his real estate career, he practiced law and gained the contract experience and strong negotiation skills necessary to deliver value to his clients.

Kendrick is a graduate of The University of Tennessee where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing & Economics and a Juris Doctor degree.

"The level of support, resources and quality of people at Bull Realty is just amazing," said Kendrick.

"The quality of our people is important to us at Bull. We are proud to add Johnathon to The Apartment Group," said Michael Bull, CEO of Bull wcj Realty.

For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in nine states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com).
End
Source:Bull Realty, Inc.
Email:***@bullrealty.com Email Verified
Phone:4048761640
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, New Hire, Johnathon Kendrick
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bull Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share