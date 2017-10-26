Bull Realty Continues to Build The Apartment Group

Johnathon Kendrick

-- Johnathon Kendrick has joined Bull Realty as V.P. of The Apartment Group where he will specialize in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily properties in metro Atlanta and throughout the Southeast.Kendrick has over 10 years of real estate experience. Prior to his real estate career, he practiced law and gained the contract experience and strong negotiation skills necessary to deliver value to his clients.Kendrick is a graduate of The University of Tennessee where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing & Economics and a Juris Doctor degree."The level of support, resources and quality of people at Bull Realty is just amazing," said Kendrick."The quality of our people is important to us at Bull. We are proud to add Johnathon to The Apartment Group," said Michael Bull, CEO of Bull wcj Realty.For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com)is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in nine states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)