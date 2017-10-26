 
News By Tag
* The Collection
* Tree Lighting
* Holiday Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726


The Collection at RiverPark invites families to the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Nov. 18

Beloved community event will introduce Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden benefitting FOOD Share
 
 
C
C
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* The Collection
* Tree Lighting
* Holiday Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ventura - California - US

VENTURA, Calif. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Ventura County's favorite holiday event to kick off the season returns with The Collection at RiverPark's Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. in Collection Park.

Community members will enjoy The Collection as it transforms into a holiday wonderland, embellished with stunning seasonal décor, and a grand celebration to commence a bustling line-up of memorable events to keep the magic of the holidays alive throughout the season. A beautifully lit tree is the hallmark of the holiday season and guests are invited to gather for the ceremonious lighting of The Collection's 40-foot-tall holiday tree, which will be adorned in thousands of twinkling lights and ornaments.

New to this year's event will be the addition of the Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden, where guests may indulge in a selection of holiday-inspired refreshments donated by Casa Agria, Strey Cellars and 8th Devil Distributing. Sponsored by neighboring residential communities Mosaic and Tempo at RiverPark, guests are required to purchase tickets to enter; all proceeds from the Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden will benefit Ventura County regional food bank, FOOD Share. Tickets to the Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden may be purchased at www.TheCollectionRP.com.

The evening will continue with live performances from local favorites including Julian Martinez, who famously performed on NBC's hit reality show "The Voice;" Ventura County Ballet Company; Rubicon Theatre and more. Santa Claus will also arrive to the celebration to greet guests and head to Santa's Beach House on Town Center Drive where he will be available for photos with visitors through Dec. 24. A spectacular fireworks and light show will cap off the evening of festivities. The Collection's Annual Tree Lighting wcj Celebration has been generously sponsored by Kirby Subaru of Ventura.

"The Collection is proud to share this special evening with the thousands of citizens who seek a magical celebration to commemorate the start of the holiday season," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Director for The Collection. "As a shopping center that loves our home community of Ventura County, we are excited to be able to host this beloved event year after year."

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.
End
Source:The Collection at RiverPark
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:The Collection, Tree Lighting, Holiday Event
Industry:Event
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share