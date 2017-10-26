News By Tag
The Collection at RiverPark invites families to the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Nov. 18
Beloved community event will introduce Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden benefitting FOOD Share
Community members will enjoy The Collection as it transforms into a holiday wonderland, embellished with stunning seasonal décor, and a grand celebration to commence a bustling line-up of memorable events to keep the magic of the holidays alive throughout the season. A beautifully lit tree is the hallmark of the holiday season and guests are invited to gather for the ceremonious lighting of The Collection's 40-foot-tall holiday tree, which will be adorned in thousands of twinkling lights and ornaments.
New to this year's event will be the addition of the Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden, where guests may indulge in a selection of holiday-inspired refreshments donated by Casa Agria, Strey Cellars and 8th Devil Distributing. Sponsored by neighboring residential communities Mosaic and Tempo at RiverPark, guests are required to purchase tickets to enter; all proceeds from the Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden will benefit Ventura County regional food bank, FOOD Share. Tickets to the Eat Drink and Be Merry VIP Garden may be purchased at www.TheCollectionRP.com.
The evening will continue with live performances from local favorites including Julian Martinez, who famously performed on NBC's hit reality show "The Voice;" Ventura County Ballet Company; Rubicon Theatre and more. Santa Claus will also arrive to the celebration to greet guests and head to Santa's Beach House on Town Center Drive where he will be available for photos with visitors through Dec. 24. A spectacular fireworks and light show will cap off the evening of festivities. The Collection's Annual Tree Lighting wcj Celebration has been generously sponsored by Kirby Subaru of Ventura.
"The Collection is proud to share this special evening with the thousands of citizens who seek a magical celebration to commemorate the start of the holiday season," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Director for The Collection. "As a shopping center that loves our home community of Ventura County, we are excited to be able to host this beloved event year after year."
About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
