Security with Style: Tensor launches our most feature rich & advanced smart card reader – the T17x
The T17xx is a perfect companion to Tensor's T8526 series of Intelligent IP Door Controllers and Tensor.NET software suite. The new T17xx reader is the solution of choice for both new & existing customer installations as it delivers a suite of multi-card format compatibility with extensive functionality and added customisation features. The T17xx reader can be utilised in virtually every environment within industry and commerce.
√ - Complies with the latest EU Access Control Standard (IEC 60839-11-1:2013 (https://webstore.iec.ch/
√ - Market leading read range of up to 120mm
√ --Can be used for Access Control, Time & Attendance and roll-call (IN, OUT & INVALID LEDs)
√ - Weatherproof with a minimum rating of IP55 (IP65 also available)
√ - End-to-end encryption across RS485 with Weigand option
√ - Customizable colour options for casing & bespoke wcj overlay options available making it ideal for architects or installations where branding/aesthetics is important
√ - Fully configurable backlight colour & audio control for each type of transaction (i.e. IN, OUT, tamper, etc.)
√ - Optical tamper with visual/audible tamper alert at reader option
√ - Remote management including diagnostics & firmware flash upgrade tools
√ - Multiple card formats available - EM, HID Prox™, MiFare & HID iClass™
√ - Compact : Dimensions – 100mm x 46mm x 21.50mm
Compact, a very fast read time and supporting both surface and glass mounting, the new T17x reader has been specifically designed for installations where aesthetics are of paramount importance, but where security is vital. The reader is manufactured using high quality materials and incorporate three high intensity, adjustable brightness LEDs on the front panel with a number of further rear LEDs supporting many standard colours and a customizable colour palette; providing a unique & customisable lighting effect, ideal for further user feedback.
The T17xx Smart Card Reader also has extensive audio control and customization options where the user is able to adjust the volume & frequency of the sound generated via the in-built speaker. Simple-to-use graphical software allows you to easily set these features dependant on the type of transaction or alert (e.g. access granted/denied, fire alarms activation, etc.).
"In the T17xx, Tensor has created the future generation of smart card readers available now; designed for customers for whom design & aesthetics are as important as security & reliability"
For more information on the new Tensor T17xx Smart Card Reader, please visit www.tensor.co.uk, call us on +44 (0)1480 215530 or email us at sales@tensor.co.uk.
