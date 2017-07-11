News By Tag
Tensor to Showcase Latest Innovations at IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017
Tensor plc are delighted to announce that they will be exhibiting for the first time at IFSEC Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 6th - 8th September 2017 at stand UK05, within the UK National Pavilion.
The leading security, fire and safety event in Southeast Asia, IFSEC Southeast Asia welcomes over 10,000 regional security professionals to experience the latest technological innovations and hear from industry leaders - all under one roof, over three days. The event caters for everyone within the security buying chain from manufacturers, distributors, installers, integrators, consultants to end users.
Tensor will use this opportunity to showcase their latest developments in the Time & Attendance, Access Control, Facial Recognition, Critical National Infrastructure Protection and Energy/Building Management sectors.
"Attending IFSEC Southeast Asia is a critical component in our strategy to support and expand our presence in the APAC market" said Tensor's Chief Executive, Ashley Smith.
"The Asia-Pacific region plays a major role within Tensor's rapid international expansion plans. As part of our commitment to drive continued growth in the APAC region, we already have our local business unit in Jakarta, Indonesia, PT. Tensor Security Indonesia (TSI) and recently appointed a new APAC Export Manager based in Singapore with representatives also in China" .
"Exhibiting at IFSEC Southeast Asia will provide Tensor with an opportunity to discuss in-depth security, time and energy management requirements with key decision makers across this rapidly growing market."
For more information on Tensor's cutting-edge security solutions, visit us at Stand UK05, within the UK National Pavilion.
About Tensor:
As a member of the British Security Industry Association and a holder of the prestigious Secure by Design certification, as well as the NSI NACOSS Gold CCTV and Access Control accreditation, Tensor plc is committed to developing 1st class secure products, upholding the highest industry standards.
Tensor is a leading UK designer, manufacturer, installer and systems integrator of smart card and biometric based Access Control, Visitor Monitoring and Time Management systems. Tensor's product ranges include Turnstiles and Car Park barriers, Perimeter detection, CCTV (static and rapid deployment), ANPR and Facial Recognition systems.
Advanced features of our systems include evacuation reporting, duty management, mobile applications and Energy Management. Tensor is an ISO 9001:2008 & NSI NACCOS Gold approved company, a British Security Industry Association member, a 'Secure by Design' licensed company and holds a host of other industry specific and quality accreditations.
With offices throughout the UK, a footprint in many countries around the world and installation and support directly from the manufacturer, we offer an unrivalled level of service to our existing customer base of over 3,000 organisations.
For more information, please visit https://www.tensor.co.uk
