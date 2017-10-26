News By Tag
Cornelia Downing Manfre Earns Prestigious CCIM Designation
The designation was awarded during an Oct. 17 pinning ceremony during CCIM Institute's Annual Governance Meetings at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.
Manfre was among more than 166 designees honored by CCIM Institute and their local chapter members. The new CCIMs have varying years of experience and work in all aspects of the commercial real estate profession.
"I am so proud to be a part of this elite group of commercial REALTORS," said Manfre. "This CCIM designation is invaluable to my career by allowing me to better serve my customers with market analysis, investment return, demographic studies and financial leverage."
To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.
Manfre has been a broker associate with Watson Realty Corp. since 2015. She has more than 37 years experience in commercial real estate, having served as a corporate real estate executive for 20 years for Fortune 100 firms.
Manfre brokered major transactions in the area including a 6800 acre land sale, development land sales for Lowe's, Belk, Kohl's and commercial leasing for Domino's, Anytime Fitness, Publix, SunTrust Bank and Beall's.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects the world's leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis.
Learn more about CCIM Institute's education and designation program at www.ccim.com.
About the CCIM wcj Institute
CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50 chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin— real estate's most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry's best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com.
