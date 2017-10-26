Hip Hop Star Yung Walls Arrives on SoundCloud with "xannies in my hotcakes"

Are you bored listening to same kind of music? Then you must visit the audio site SoundCloud for the exciting hip hop musician Yung Walls. He makes wonderful music.

yung walls

End

-- Yung Walls's "xannies in my hotcakes w/anunaki" is a melodic chemistry of hip hop and other important element which you will like to listen. It is a structurally thoughtful piece that has the electrifying energy and magnetic statement. The synth driven riffs and the thickness of the rhythm will turn your dull day into a bright one. The leading artist's vocal performance is really stunning. The verses offer a detailed concept of the song and it is mind blowing. The electrical energy and the alluring approach are done stunningly. The systematized rapping with exclusive turntables form is nicely displayed. You will love the various usage of musical formation. The strong and captivating engagement will make you happy.The individual distinction and the use of nice melody are very captivating. The hip hop inspiring music is really beautiful. The magnificent structural form in the music is really amazing. The intensity of hugely passionate form will take you to the world of wonder. The song switches from high note to low note and it is properly made that will bring extra wcj feature to your boring day. Yung Walls is a musician whose passion for music has taken him to far place and now he is a great sensation. Lyrically there are some real moments that you will love to listen. The rhythm and the snippets are beautifully presented which will have a lasting impression on you.He is a young artist and his music building is well utilized in the music that will uplift your soul. The electrifying hooks and the brilliant algorithm will give you a sudden trip which will enlighten you. His musical direction in general is effective and specifically speaks about reality. He is also famous in various social media sites and getting worldwide recognition too for his mind blowing artistry. You will get him on the site SoundCloud.